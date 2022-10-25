This Was Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey's Old Career & Why It's A Major Plot Twist

Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis, is her husband, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis', biggest supporter — she is so involved in helping lead Florida as she stands by his side. However, she didn't always hold a political title and her past might surprise you.

Mrs. DeSantis used to be a news reporter, anchor and producer for the local station (WJXT) in Jacksonville, FL, according to her LinkedIn.

She was in this position for six years, from September 2003 until December 2009. Next, she moved on to becoming a PGA reporter and producer for a year showcasing all things golf and the big tournament.

The talent then went back to local TV and joined forces with the competitor of her first job at WJXT. She became an Emmy award-winning television Host, moderator and executive producer at First Coast News.

There is no trace of this on her Instagram page. In fact, her oldest post is a video recognizing National Adoption Month, one that was presumably made not only because she supports the cause but as part of her First Lady duties.

What might be surprising about her stint in news media as a broadcaster is that DeSantis' camp frequently campaigns against it.

In this video, he says the "corporate media" creates "false narratives" and is actively discussing "fighting back."

The ex-news reporter, his wife, published this on her page.

In early October, the governor said that "national regime media" wanted to see Hurricane Ian destroy Tampa to further their agenda, as well.

\u201cDesantis says the \u201cnational regime media\u201d was rooting for the hurricane to hit the Tampa area so it would cause maximum destruction and death, which they could use against him politically.\u201d — Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1664969881

Currently, Ron DeSantis is running to keep his title as governor against the democratic gubernatorial candidate, Charlie Crist.

They had their scheduled round of debates for Florida last night on October 24. Casey DeSantis was there in support of her husband.

The election is set for November 8, 2022.