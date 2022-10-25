ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Was Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey's Old Career & Why It's A Major Plot Twist

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVvOr_0ilrw7Fr00

Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis, is her husband, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis', biggest supporter — she is so involved in helping lead Florida as she stands by his side. However, she didn't always hold a political title and her past might surprise you.

Mrs. DeSantis used to be a news reporter, anchor and producer for the local station (WJXT) in Jacksonville, FL, according to her LinkedIn.

She was in this position for six years, from September 2003 until December 2009. Next, she moved on to becoming a PGA reporter and producer for a year showcasing all things golf and the big tournament.

The talent then went back to local TV and joined forces with the competitor of her first job at WJXT. She became an Emmy award-winning television Host, moderator and executive producer at First Coast News.

There is no trace of this on her Instagram page. In fact, her oldest post is a video recognizing National Adoption Month, one that was presumably made not only because she supports the cause but as part of her First Lady duties.

What might be surprising about her stint in news media as a broadcaster is that DeSantis' camp frequently campaigns against it.

In this video, he says the "corporate media" creates "false narratives" and is actively discussing "fighting back."

The ex-news reporter, his wife, published this on her page.

In early October, the governor said that "national regime media" wanted to see Hurricane Ian destroy Tampa to further their agenda, as well.

\u201cDesantis says the \u201cnational regime media\u201d was rooting for the hurricane to hit the Tampa area so it would cause maximum destruction and death, which they could use against him politically.\u201d

— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1664969881

Currently, Ron DeSantis is running to keep his title as governor against the democratic gubernatorial candidate, Charlie Crist.

They had their scheduled round of debates for Florida last night on October 24. Casey DeSantis was there in support of her husband.

The election is set for November 8, 2022.

Comments / 673

anninfl
5d ago

The point issss???? Her past career is her choice whether or not to share about it or not. The media is doing a serious reach here with this one. MANY women have past careers and decide to become a mother, housewife, and support their husband's endeavors instead of further their own career. WHAT exactly is the problem here? 🤔

Reply(61)
344
CayCay23
5d ago

News media was not always so biased. They used to be reputable and only reported real news. The reporters were journalists not opinion influencers pushing the narrative of their Liberal network.

Reply(77)
186
Anoni
4d ago

That's cool 😎. I'm glad the future First Lady had her own career and worked hard to make a name for herself. Doesn't change a thing at all. If anything, it gives more credibility to DeSantis's claim, since he knows what he's talking about.

Reply(8)
220
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Missed the only governor's debate in Florida? No problem, here's another one ...

It seems like there should be another debate in the race for Florida governor. One that goes something like this …. Announcer: Welcome back, ladies and gentleman, to the cradle of Florida democracy, Fort Pierce. We’re coming to you live from the Waffle House parking lot across the street from the Love’s truck stop on Okeechobee Road to bring you the second and final debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms

Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis stumps for New York Gov. candidate Lee Zeldin

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to boost out-of-state candidates down the stretch, offering 25 minutes of Long Island sound Saturday for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. DeSantis appears on his way to a decisive win against Charlie Crist next month, offering the confidence to devote time on the penultimate weekend of...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis doubles down on diss of ’70s and ’80s construction

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to offer post-storm critiques of bygone eras of Florida construction, again condemning builds from the 1970s and ’80s. DeSantis was in Marathon Friday, where he redoubled attacks on how builds from that era held up compared to sturdier stock from other periods. The Governor extolled...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
FLORIDA STATE
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Florida's Most Dangerous Cities

Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist has picked up his third endorsement by a major Florida newspaper — this time, from the Tampa Bay Times, under the headline: “A decent man or a bully?” Previously, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post recommended voting for Crist, who served as governor as a Republican between 2007 and 2011 […] The post Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.27.2022 — Rick Scott In Position to be Senate Majority Leader— Following DeSantis's Lead— Rubio, Donalds, Book—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Sen. Rick Scott right now is the de facto leader of the Republican Senate caucus. All eyes are on him to lead Republicans to victory in this midterm election. If Sen. Scott helps Republicans win...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Central Florida elections officials warn against advice on mail ballots

As early voting continues across Florida, some elections supervisors are getting worried about recent headlines around the country. "GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until election day,” one headline reads from Georgia Public Broadcasting. The suggestion is aimed at mail ballots, 4.3 million of which have already...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

54K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy