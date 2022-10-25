ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This TikTok Baker Gets Recipes Off Gravestones & Her Halloween Treats Look Delicious

By Asymina Kantorowicz
 5 days ago
If you're ever in need of some new recipe ideas, why not try your local cemetery?

A woman on TikTok is winning tons of fans for her unusual hobby of gathering up baking recipes from gravestones across the U.S., and apparently her treats from beyond the grave are "to die for."

According to Buzzfeed, Rosie Grant was interning for a congressional cemetery a year ago when she came across an article about a cookie recipe left on a gravestone and her new hobby took off from there.

Since then the digital librarian from southern California has documented various recipes she's found on her TikTok account @ghostlyarchive. She also recreates the recipes in her kitchen and shares the final product.

Trying recipes inscribed on tombstones. Let me know if you’ve found others #cemeteryexploring #bakersoftiktok #recipegravestone #gravestonerecipe #taphophile #gravetok #cemterytok #cemeterytiktok #bakingrecipe

Whether it's a glazed blueberry pie, peach cobbler or fudge, Grant says all the recipes she's discovered are incredible and personal to the person buried there.

She recently appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show where she revealed her top recipe so far is a Snickerdoodle recipe, which she found on a gravestone in Willits, California.

Another personal touch that Grant does in her videos is she gives some information about the person who is buried at the site.

In a video posted in August, Grant mentioned another one of her top recipes was Naomi's spritz cookies that she found on a gravestone in Brooklyn, New York.

Visited my first recipe gravestone IRL! #cemeteryexploring #cemeterytok #recipegravestone #gravestonerecipe #tombstonetourist #bakingrecipe #recipesoftiktok #taphophile

Her videos have millions of views combined, and many of Grant's followers absolutely love what she's doing.

"I feel the spirits of those who left the recipes behind are happy to see people enjoying them 🥺💖," one person writes.

"I think what you do is so nice - no loved ones awesome recipe should go forgotten or unused," a comment reads.

"This is one of the most gorgeous acts of love I’ve seen in my whole life. Thank you," another follower said.

Other people are expressing they had no idea that you could include a recipe on a tombstone.

"I didn't know this was an option and now I'll spend my life figuring out what recipe to put on my tombstone," another person commented on one of Grant's videos.

"What? No way? Had no idea this existed. 🥰" another person writes.

In her videos, Grant says she's visited three of the tombstones in person and would like to visit all 10 that she has learned about.

She is also on the hunt for more cemetery recipes, so hopefully we'll be hearing about another great recipe from her soon!

Narcity USA

