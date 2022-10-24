'Love Is Blind' Star Nancy Rodriguez’s Instagram Shows What It's Like To Own Airbnbs In Texas

The third installment of Netflix's Love Is Blind introduced viewers to yet another group of Texans hoping to find a romantic relationship. For a Dallas area real estate investor named Nancy Rodriguez, things are already heating up. Her Instagram account shows a glimpse into many aspects of her life when she isn't attempting to find a significant other on a reality TV series.

From the polished world traveler to the gritty hands-on Airbnb owner, her social media gives us an idea of what life is like in the Lone Star State for Rodriguez.

It's pretty evident that the 32-year-old's passion remains with flipping properties, apart from her full-time job as a speech pathologist.

She revealed, in an Instagram story highlight, that she has turned multiple run-down spaces into livable pads for Airbnb and even gives people tips on how to do the same. The Latina currently owns three properties around the DFW area.

You can also follow along as she tends to post updates on the buildings’ process. From tearing out the guts of a house to decorating the spaces for guests, it's like Rodriguez is Dallas' very own Joanna Gaines.

The star has shown multiple times that she isn't afraid to get dirty and fix things herself. She'll take a sledgehammer to an old tile and climb into an attic to fix an air conditioning unit.

We'll just have to wait for the next round of episodes to see if she'll have to repair her engagement with Bartise Bowden.