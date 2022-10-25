Read full article on original website
The haunted quilt from Cades Cove
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Many spooky stories come from Cades Cove, but one is especially electric. The tale of the Cussing Cover stems from a small two-room cabin in the cove before it was a part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. According to the late, Mavies Estep married her husband Basil, and they lived with their children in the cabin along Whistling Branch stream.
Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge in Coal Creek
BRICEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing. Barry Thacker with the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation said the miners felt their work should be...
From working at Neyland Stadium to flying over it: Pilot prepares for special flight
Fighter jets were seen over Knoxville on Thursday as pilots prepare to conduct ceremonial pregame flyover Saturday ahead of Tennessee's game against Kentucky.
Central High showcases award-winning artwork
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Paint your way through the hallways at this school. Central High School’s fine arts programs is one to be known. With classes such as painting, sculpting, architecture, and more, students are able to get hands-on experience. In May 2022, Central High School entered the...
Knoxville Police remind community of Halloween safety tips
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Halloween is about trick-or-treating and all things spooky, but KPD wants to make sure no real scary moments take place in the community. Scott Erland, the communications manager of KPD said it’s important for residents to be reminded of Halloween safety tips to carry into the weekend. “Our goal every day […]
Celebrity chef takes over Knoxville elementary school’s cafeteria
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebrity chef stopped by a Knoxville elementary school to celebrate the school’s cafeteria workers. Carla Hall, the cohost of The Chew, stopped by Blue Grass Elementary Friday morning. According to Knox County Schools, Hall celebrated the Blue Grass nutrition team with a special meal, showing them how to bake her […]
Kids battling different illnesses join Vols on gameday
Regardless of what each child looked forward to before kickoff, this game will always mean more to them.
Fans in the Stands Week Ten
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Each week, our camera crews are out at your high schools for Friday Frenzy. Why not show them what your school spirit is all about? Fans in the Stands presented by Patriot Homecare lets you show off your school spirit every week. If you see...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
Construction of $70M Knoxville Public Safety Complex nearly complete
A well-known Knoxville property continues to be transformed. It's been more than two years in the making and millions of dollars are being poured into building the City's new public safety complex at the old Saint Mary's Hospital campus.
City of Knoxville joins with Howard Baker Center to give UT students hands-on experience
The City of Knoxville and the University of Tennessee's Howard Baker Center have joined together to give students real-life work experience.
Knoxville Police: Guardian located of child found walking alone
The Knoxville Police Department has located a guardian of the child found walking alone Friday morning.
New KAUL CEO shares excitement for nonprofit's future
The Knoxville Area Urban League announced Charles F. Lomax Jr. will be chosen as the nonprofit's new president and chief executive officer. New KAUL CEO shares excitement for nonprofit’s future. The Knoxville Area Urban League announced Charles F. Lomax Jr. will be chosen as the nonprofit's new president and...
Knoxville businesses capitalizing on UT wins
The Vols are gearing up for their fifth straight home sell-out of the season, bringing in over 100,000 fans to Knoxville for the game. Local businesses in and around the area are reaping the benefits as Tennessee Football keeps winning. Knoxville businesses capitalizing on UT wins. The Vols are gearing...
Almost 100 years of excellence for Central High School Band
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Celebrating a long history, the Central High School Bobcats Band have been the heroes of halftime for almost a century. For more information visit the Central High School Band website.
Historic Scott County Jail
After closing in 2008, the Historic Scott County Jail has been turned into a museum. After closing in 2008, the Historic Scott County Jail has been turned into a museum. Positively Tennessee: Raven Becoming Instagram Influencer. Poe the Raven is becoming famous on Instagram and is needing help moving, as...
New $227M business building coming to University of Tennessee
Several projects at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville were approved Friday the Board of Trustees, including a $227 million building and the creation of new major.
F-35 Jets in Neyland Stadium flyover
Lt. Col. Travers Hurst, executive officer of the 134th Air Refueling Wing based in Knoxville, said that the F-35 jets held a practice run Thursday ahead of their pregame flyover for Saturday’s game at Neyland Stadium between Tennessee and Kentucky. F-35 Jets in Neyland Stadium flyover. Lt. Col. Travers...
Anakeesta contractor airlifted to UT Medical Center after ‘medical emergency’
A contractor working at Anakeesta fell down the embankment underneath the chairlift according to the City of Gatlinburg.
Central High School Bobcats start the morning off right with Pep Rally
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A tradition that takes place every home game: the morning Pep Rally. The Central Bobcats band and cheer/dance team welcome students to school with music and dancing in the front corridor. Students can walk into school to the joyous sounds of the band playing hit...
