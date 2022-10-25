Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady ‘inconsolable’ after loss, sat at locker for ‘12-15 minutes’ (report)
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are straight-up not having a good time right now. After falling to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, Tampa has lost three straight, four of its last five and now sits at 3-5 with a floundering offense and few answers. Greg Auman...
What Jets coach said about penalty that bailed out Mac Jones, Patriots
New York Jets coach Robert Salah was visibly upset with officials following a pivotal penalty before halftime. It’s not surprising, at it wound up bailing out the New England Patriots changing the course of the game. The huge swing came when a pick-six from Jets DB Michael Carter was...
Patriots 22, Jets 17: Defense, Nick Folk lead New England to win
There was no better time for the Patriots to be playing the Jets than while coming off their ugly loss to the Bears on Monday night. New England continued its ongoing success over its AFC East rivals, stretching its series winning streak to 13 straight in a much-needed 22-17 victory in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Roughing the passer on Mac Jones may be season-changing call for Patriots | Chris Mason
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Not even the speedy Tyquan Thornton could catch him. After a miscommunication with Jakobi Meyers, Mac Jones threw a backbreaking pick-six to Michael Carter II. It was telegraphed so badly that nobody was close to touching the Jets cornerback as he strode in the the end zone to put New York up, 17-3, late in the the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
MassLive.com
Everything Mac Jones said after Patriots win over Jets: ‘Penalty saved us’
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mac Jones got back into the win column on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots quarterback took a beating — he was sacked a career high six times — but New England escaped the Meadowlands with a 22-17 victory to get back to .500 on the season.
Jonathan Kraft: Bill Belichick has ‘earned the right’ to manage Patriots QBs as he sees fit
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The President of the Patriots has no issue with the way his head coach has handled the quarterback situation. Appearing on the SportsHub pregame show, Jonathan Kraft was asked about the quarterback rotation in Monday night’s loss that led to Mac Jones being booed off the field at Gillette Stadium. Kraft praised Belichick extensively and voiced his family’s fully support.
Mac Jones struggles in Patriots win, but improves to 3-0 vs. Zach Wilson
From the moment they were drafted in the same year into the same division, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson were destined to be compared to one another. So far, in three career meetings, Jones and the Patriots have gotten the best of Wilson and the Jets including Sunday’s 22-17 New England win. They’ll meet for a fourth time on Nov. 20.
Patriots defense says it ‘boogie oogied’ and ‘rattled’ Jets QB Zach Wilson
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — In the second quarter at MetLife Stadium, Matthew Judon broke into the Jets backfield. When Jets quarterback Zach Wilson saw him, he rushed a throw off his back foot, sailed it, and hit Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley in the hands for an interception. Though Judon didn’t get credit in the box score, he’d accomplished one of the defense’s goals: To “boogie oogie” the second-year quarterback.
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots beat the New York Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good. You can make the argument that the Patriots didn’t deserve to beat the New York Jets on Sunday. Although their play (especially on the offensive end) was rarely inspiring, it didn’t matter that much since they were playing a team that somehow looked worse.
How to watch the Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts game for free
The Indianapolis Colts have changed quarterbacks and are hoping to change direction against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 30. Fans looking to stream the game can watch it on FOX at 4:25 p.m. EST by using Sling, fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials while Sling offers 50% off your first month. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Patriots make 3 roster moves ahead of Jets game
Bill Belichick has done some shuffling on his offensive line ahead of Sunday’s date with the Jets in the Meadowlands. Swing tackle Yodny Cajuste (thumb) was activated off injured reserve, while sixth-round pick Chasen Hines was put on there in his place. Hines hadn’t been listed on the injury report at all this season, so landing on injured reserve is an interesting designation for the rookie guard.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft pays for ad against antisemitism during Sunday’s game
Patriots owner Robert Kraft paid for a television ad to fight antisemitism during the regional coverage of Sunday’s New England game against the New York Jets. The ad has no images. Just white text against a black background. It read:. “Antisemitism is hate. Hate against Jews. For being Jewish.
8 takeaways: Mac Jones takes a beating as Patriots capitalize on bailout call vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mac Jones took an absolute beating in the Meadowlands, but the Patriots capitalized on a bailout penalty flag and the defense made Zach Wilson look like Zach Wilson in a 22-17 victory. Jones was sacked six times and took a couple heavy hits in the...
Matt Patricia explains that Patriots QB Mac Jones asking ‘why’ isn’t a bad thing
FOXBOROUGH — Why?. It’s a question that Mac Jones has been criticized for asking too frequently — he wants to understand why things are being done a certain way — but his play-caller says he doesn’t have a problem with it. During a Friday morning scrum in the Patriots media work room, Matt Patricia said having an inquisitive quarterback is just the product of an improved education system.
Former Patriots bust N’Keal Harry scores TD in second game with Chicago Bears
Maybe it’s going to work out for N’Keal Harry in Chicago. The former Patriots receiver, who never lived up to expectations in New England, scored a first-half touchdown in his second game active with the Bears on Sunday. After starting the year on injured reserve, Harry made his...
Titans vs. Texans: How to watch NFL football for free
The Titans are looking for their fourth straight win in Houston and fifth straight inside the AFC South when they face off against the Texans on Sunday, Oct. 30. The game will be at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and will kick off at 4:05 p.m. Fans looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Forget Patriots QB controversy, the O-line is a mess (Overreactions)
Mac Jones is the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots once again. For as long as he’s healthy, it should stay that way. He gives the offense the best chance to win. For the offensive line, things are less clear. It didn’t matter if Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe,...
How to watch Dolphins vs. Lions on Sunday for free
The Miami Dolphins can take a big step toward playoff contention when they face the Detroit Lions. At 4-3, the Dolphins have a chance to match their best start of the past 10 years, but they will need to take advantage of a Detroit team that is 1-5 and has been outscored 53-6 in its past two games.
Patriots president sees similarities in Mac Jones, Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Patriots still believe in Mac Jones. The second-year quarterback has had a rough start to his second NFL season, but Patriots team president Jonathan Kraft says he still sees qualities in Jones that suggests he could be the team’s franchise quarterback. In an...
Two key Patriots ruled out vs. Jets, 7 players listed as questionable
The Patriots will be without one of their standouts in the trenches on both sides of the ball in the Meadowlands. David Andrews (concussion) and Christian Barmore (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday’s date with the Jets, and seven of their teammates are listed as questionable. Andrews was the victim of a blindside hit in Monday’s loss that Matthew Slater slammed as “extremely dirty,” while Barmore will miss his second straight game due to the knee injury.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0