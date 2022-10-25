ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

MassLive.com

Roughing the passer on Mac Jones may be season-changing call for Patriots | Chris Mason

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Not even the speedy Tyquan Thornton could catch him. After a miscommunication with Jakobi Meyers, Mac Jones threw a backbreaking pick-six to Michael Carter II. It was telegraphed so badly that nobody was close to touching the Jets cornerback as he strode in the the end zone to put New York up, 17-3, late in the the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Jonathan Kraft: Bill Belichick has ‘earned the right’ to manage Patriots QBs as he sees fit

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The President of the Patriots has no issue with the way his head coach has handled the quarterback situation. Appearing on the SportsHub pregame show, Jonathan Kraft was asked about the quarterback rotation in Monday night’s loss that led to Mac Jones being booed off the field at Gillette Stadium. Kraft praised Belichick extensively and voiced his family’s fully support.
Mac Jones struggles in Patriots win, but improves to 3-0 vs. Zach Wilson

From the moment they were drafted in the same year into the same division, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson were destined to be compared to one another. So far, in three career meetings, Jones and the Patriots have gotten the best of Wilson and the Jets including Sunday’s 22-17 New England win. They’ll meet for a fourth time on Nov. 20.
Patriots defense says it ‘boogie oogied’ and ‘rattled’ Jets QB Zach Wilson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — In the second quarter at MetLife Stadium, Matthew Judon broke into the Jets backfield. When Jets quarterback Zach Wilson saw him, he rushed a throw off his back foot, sailed it, and hit Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley in the hands for an interception. Though Judon didn’t get credit in the box score, he’d accomplished one of the defense’s goals: To “boogie oogie” the second-year quarterback.
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots beat the New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good. You can make the argument that the Patriots didn’t deserve to beat the New York Jets on Sunday. Although their play (especially on the offensive end) was rarely inspiring, it didn’t matter that much since they were playing a team that somehow looked worse.
NEW YORK STATE
How to watch the Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts game for free

The Indianapolis Colts have changed quarterbacks and are hoping to change direction against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 30. Fans looking to stream the game can watch it on FOX at 4:25 p.m. EST by using Sling, fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials while Sling offers 50% off your first month. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Patriots make 3 roster moves ahead of Jets game

Bill Belichick has done some shuffling on his offensive line ahead of Sunday’s date with the Jets in the Meadowlands. Swing tackle Yodny Cajuste (thumb) was activated off injured reserve, while sixth-round pick Chasen Hines was put on there in his place. Hines hadn’t been listed on the injury report at all this season, so landing on injured reserve is an interesting designation for the rookie guard.
Matt Patricia explains that Patriots QB Mac Jones asking ‘why’ isn’t a bad thing

FOXBOROUGH — Why?. It’s a question that Mac Jones has been criticized for asking too frequently — he wants to understand why things are being done a certain way — but his play-caller says he doesn’t have a problem with it. During a Friday morning scrum in the Patriots media work room, Matt Patricia said having an inquisitive quarterback is just the product of an improved education system.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Titans vs. Texans: How to watch NFL football for free

The Titans are looking for their fourth straight win in Houston and fifth straight inside the AFC South when they face off against the Texans on Sunday, Oct. 30. The game will be at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and will kick off at 4:05 p.m. Fans looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
HOUSTON, TX
How to watch Dolphins vs. Lions on Sunday for free

The Miami Dolphins can take a big step toward playoff contention when they face the Detroit Lions. At 4-3, the Dolphins have a chance to match their best start of the past 10 years, but they will need to take advantage of a Detroit team that is 1-5 and has been outscored 53-6 in its past two games.
DETROIT, MI
Two key Patriots ruled out vs. Jets, 7 players listed as questionable

The Patriots will be without one of their standouts in the trenches on both sides of the ball in the Meadowlands. David Andrews (concussion) and Christian Barmore (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday’s date with the Jets, and seven of their teammates are listed as questionable. Andrews was the victim of a blindside hit in Monday’s loss that Matthew Slater slammed as “extremely dirty,” while Barmore will miss his second straight game due to the knee injury.
