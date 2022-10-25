The Titans are looking for their fourth straight win in Houston and fifth straight inside the AFC South when they face off against the Texans on Sunday, Oct. 30. The game will be at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and will kick off at 4:05 p.m. Fans looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO