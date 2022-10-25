ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Loudwire

Parkway Drive Return With 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

After canceling their spring U.S. tour earlier this year, Australian metal outfit Parkway Drive have announced a set of American tour dates for 2023. It'll be their first time performing in the states since 2019. The run kicks off in January onboard the Shiprocked Festival, which is set to hit...
TEXAS STATE
Polyphia Announce Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Polyphia have been turning heads since 2010 with their brand of instrumental progressive rock, and they'll likely make some more fans when they hit the road next spring in support of their Remember That You Will Die album. The band just announced dates that will carry them from late March through mid-April, providing their first extensive touring after the album's release.
TEXAS STATE
Blink-182 + Paramore Lead Inaugural Adjacent Music Festival Coming in 2023

There's a new festival to be on the lookout for in 2023. The Adjacent Music Festival has been added to the concert calendar, taking over Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, N.J., over Memorial Day weekend (May 27-28) next year. And to kick off the inaugural year, they've secured two of the hottest tickets in music with Blink-182 and Paramore headlining the two days.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Ozzfest to Return as a Virtual Event for Metaverse Festival

Ozzfest has taken on several different forms over the years, but for its next incarnation, it's entering the Metaverse. Ozzy Osbourne has signed on to perform virtually for an "Ozzfest" portion of the second annual Metaverse Music Festival taking place next month. The virtual festival will take place the weekend...
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Australia With Parkway Drive, Megadeth + More

Dates for an inaugural Knotfest Australia has been floating around this month, and now, the masked metalheads in Slipknot have officially announced the lineup for the first-ever Australian stops of their signature music and arts festival. Are you ready to rock Down Under?. It's undoubtedly going to be a loud...
Zakk Wylde Addresses Upcoming Pantera Shows – ‘Of Course It’s Not Pantera’

In part of a new interview that emerged this week, guitarist Zakk Wylde suggested Pantera's upcoming concerts are more of a celebration than a reunion. This December, Wylde — Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist and Black Label Society bandleader — will join Charlie Benante — the drummer of Anthrax — when the two musicians take the place of Pantera's late Abbott brothers, guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul, as Pantera return for their first shows billed under that name in over two decades.
TEXAS STATE
Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro Has Died

Longtime Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro has died at the age of 63. The news was confirmed by the band who issued a statement revealing that the musician fell after suffering a trauma to the head after an accidental fall. The band's statement on the matter reads as follows:. Dead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
