Jinjer’s Tati Shmayluk – Why We Didn’t Play ‘Pisces’ for Two Years
We recently caught up with Jinjer vocalist Tati Shmayluk to talk about the band’s upcoming U.S. tour, why they stopped performing “Pisces” for two years, the power of creating art through sadness, raising money for Ukraine and more. Arguably, Jinjer’s breakout song was “Pisces,” thanks to Tati’s...
Parkway Drive Return With 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After canceling their spring U.S. tour earlier this year, Australian metal outfit Parkway Drive have announced a set of American tour dates for 2023. It'll be their first time performing in the states since 2019. The run kicks off in January onboard the Shiprocked Festival, which is set to hit...
Katatonia Return With Melancholic New Song ‘Atrium,’ Announce 2023 Studio Album
Katatonia continue to find that sweet spot of melancholic metal as they head into their twelfth studio album, and today (Oct. 26) they're giving us the first taste of new music from their forthcoming set with the new song "Atrium." The Swedish metallers paint a beautifully melodic and melancholic backdrops...
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Shares Open Letter Before Headlining WWWY Fest
Ahead of their headlining set at the nostalgia-heavy When We Were Young Festival on Sunday (Oct. 23), Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams shared an open letter looking back at the emo and pop-punk scene that engendered the influential rock trio. Last month, Paramore released their first new song in five...
Polyphia Announce Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Polyphia have been turning heads since 2010 with their brand of instrumental progressive rock, and they'll likely make some more fans when they hit the road next spring in support of their Remember That You Will Die album. The band just announced dates that will carry them from late March through mid-April, providing their first extensive touring after the album's release.
Blink-182 + Paramore Lead Inaugural Adjacent Music Festival Coming in 2023
There's a new festival to be on the lookout for in 2023. The Adjacent Music Festival has been added to the concert calendar, taking over Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, N.J., over Memorial Day weekend (May 27-28) next year. And to kick off the inaugural year, they've secured two of the hottest tickets in music with Blink-182 and Paramore headlining the two days.
My Chemical Romance Update Their ‘Three Cheers’-Era Outfits at When We Were Young
My Chemical Romance rocked their circa 2004 Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge-era outfits when they performed at When We Were Young Festival on Sunday (Oct. 23). However, the costumes were updated with a twist, according to Louder — the prominent emo-rock band wore facial prosthetics to make them appear as older people.
Ozzfest to Return as a Virtual Event for Metaverse Festival
Ozzfest has taken on several different forms over the years, but for its next incarnation, it's entering the Metaverse. Ozzy Osbourne has signed on to perform virtually for an "Ozzfest" portion of the second annual Metaverse Music Festival taking place next month. The virtual festival will take place the weekend...
A Local Kansas News Show Had Lorna Shore���s Guitarist on TV
Deathcore act Lorna Shore is no stranger to making news - they've been on a breakout streak the past year, going so far as to nab a spot at Lollapalooza this past summer and just releasing the critically hailed new album Pain Remains last week, Oct. 14. But being on...
Watch Rush’s Alex Lifeson + The Doors’ Robby Krieger Cover Santana
Rush guitar icon Alex Lifeson joined legendary The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger onstage this week to cover Santana's classic "Evil Ways" as part of a benefit show for the late sports artist Scotty Medlock. And now there's footage of the epic rock performance. Robby Krieger and Friends hosted the 2022...
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Australia With Parkway Drive, Megadeth + More
Dates for an inaugural Knotfest Australia has been floating around this month, and now, the masked metalheads in Slipknot have officially announced the lineup for the first-ever Australian stops of their signature music and arts festival. Are you ready to rock Down Under?. It's undoubtedly going to be a loud...
Zakk Wylde Addresses Upcoming Pantera Shows – ‘Of Course It’s Not Pantera’
In part of a new interview that emerged this week, guitarist Zakk Wylde suggested Pantera's upcoming concerts are more of a celebration than a reunion. This December, Wylde — Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist and Black Label Society bandleader — will join Charlie Benante — the drummer of Anthrax — when the two musicians take the place of Pantera's late Abbott brothers, guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul, as Pantera return for their first shows billed under that name in over two decades.
Iron Maiden’s ‘Future Past’ Tour Will Extend Into 2024, Band’s Manager Says
Iron Maiden just wrapped their long-running "Legacy of the Beast World Tour" in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday (Oct. 27). And the legendary heavy metal band is already looking toward their "The Future Past Tour" to kick off in Europe next year. On Friday (Oct. 28), in a thank you note...
Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro Has Died
Longtime Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro has died at the age of 63. The news was confirmed by the band who issued a statement revealing that the musician fell after suffering a trauma to the head after an accidental fall. The band's statement on the matter reads as follows:. Dead...
