ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
DUBOIS, PA
abc27 News

5 armed men arrested near Pennsylvania high school

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County high school. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We believe […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2 missing PA kids found, alleged kidnapper wanted for attempted homicide

UPDATE: State police announced that the missing children believed to have been at risk of harm or injury in Harrisburg have been found safe. However, the alleged kidnapper is at large. Detective Edwin Powell with Harrisburg police said 39-year-old Kenneth Smiley is wanted for three counts of attempted homicide, burglary, three counts of kidnapping, strangulation, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Police in York County investigate shooting incident

State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police investigate pickpocket, wallet theft incidents at busy shopping centers

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Someone distracted a victim at TJ Maxx in order to steal their wallet, state police at Selinsgrove say. The pickpocket theft occurred around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the store located at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County. The suspects distracted the victim by asking questions about the merchandise, and then grabbed her wallet without her knowledge. The suspects then used the victim's credit cards to purchase $500 of gift cards at the nearby Target store, police say. In a separate incident, a victim's wallet was stolen at the Selinsgrove Walmart on Oct. 21. Police say the victim had set her wallet down on the pharmacy counter and Tricia Bingaman, 52, of Middleburg, took it. Theft charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Car crashes into house in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday. On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Motorious

Stolen Hellcat Turns Into Two Deaths In Pennsylvania

We’ve heard the argument many times that car theft is really a victimless crime as long as vehicles are insured. However, we know that’s absolutely ridiculous for a number of reasons. A great example comes via an awful incident involving a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania which went down way back on September 10. The end result was two people lost their lives.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Amber Alert issued for missing toddlers

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted in Dauphin County early Thursday morning. Harrisburg police are looking for Kenneth Smiley, 39, who was last seen with 4-year-old Ezekial Long and 5-year-old Ammon Long around 5 a.m. in Harrisburg, according to state police. Smiley is driving a black Nissan Maxima with a LMJ-5478 license plate. The children may be a special risk of harm or injury, police say. If seen, contact 911.
HARRISBURG, PA
News Channel 34

Missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl found; mother charged

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Downingtown Police say a 6-year-old girl and her mother have been found safe after a multi-day Amber Alert was in place. Downingtown Police say the girl was with her biological mother Vanessa Gutshall during a court-ordered supervised visit on Oct. 25 when Gutshall allegedly fled with her in a Volkswagen Jetta. On […]
DOWNINGTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy