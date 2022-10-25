Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
Vandergrift police shock man who bit officer, fought with others arresting him for warrants
Vandergrift police say a man wanted on multiple warrants had to be repeatedly shocked with a stun gun after he ran from officers and then bit one of them in the arm while being taken into custody. Antjuan Dewayne Smith, 39, of the 2600 block of Brown Avenue in Hempfield...
Chambersburg Man Wanted For 'Corruption Of Minors,' Police Say
A 32-year-old Chambersburg man is wanted for corrupting of minors, area police say. Eric Gene Ebersole has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors, police say. Additional information was not available when Daily Voice reached out to authorities on Friday, Oct. 28. Anyone with information...
Hempfield man pleads guilty to incident with teen babysitters
A Hempfield man was ordered Friday to serve two years on probation in connection with an incident in 2018 that prompted two teenage babysitters to flee his home. Gregory Bittner, 40, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of corruption of a minor and simple assault after two 15-year-old girls claimed he assaulted them while they were babysitting three children.
5 armed men arrested near Pennsylvania high school
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County high school. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We believe […]
2 missing PA kids found, alleged kidnapper wanted for attempted homicide
UPDATE: State police announced that the missing children believed to have been at risk of harm or injury in Harrisburg have been found safe. However, the alleged kidnapper is at large. Detective Edwin Powell with Harrisburg police said 39-year-old Kenneth Smiley is wanted for three counts of attempted homicide, burglary, three counts of kidnapping, strangulation, […]
Unity man charged with homicide in Cassandra Gross disappearance
For 1,662 days, Kathe Gross waited for Thursday. It was the day state police charged the man they believe killed her daughter, Cassandra Gross, of Unity. Since April 9, 2018 — the day Kathe Gross reported her daughter missing — she pushed for homicide charges against Thomas G. Stanko, 52.
WGAL
Police in York County investigate shooting incident
State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
Second suspect apprehended in Pa. double murder of high school students
Police reportedly made a second arrest in the double murder of two high school students on Oct. 17 in Pa. Court records allege the killings had something to do with a marijuana deal gone bad. 23-year-old Deonte Kelly was arrested upon turning himself in on Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m....
Police investigate pickpocket, wallet theft incidents at busy shopping centers
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Someone distracted a victim at TJ Maxx in order to steal their wallet, state police at Selinsgrove say. The pickpocket theft occurred around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the store located at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County. The suspects distracted the victim by asking questions about the merchandise, and then grabbed her wallet without her knowledge. The suspects then used the victim's credit cards to purchase $500 of gift cards at the nearby Target store, police say. In a separate incident, a victim's wallet was stolen at the Selinsgrove Walmart on Oct. 21. Police say the victim had set her wallet down on the pharmacy counter and Tricia Bingaman, 52, of Middleburg, took it. Theft charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
Car crashes into house in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday. On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street. […]
3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
Unity man faces murder charges of woman that went missing in 2018
Unity man faces murder charges for woman that went missing in 2018. A Unity Township man has been charged with killing Cassandra Gross - who has been missing since 2018.
2022 trick or treat dates in Central Pennsylvania
Here are some of the dates and times for trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating around the Midstate.
Stolen Hellcat Turns Into Two Deaths In Pennsylvania
We’ve heard the argument many times that car theft is really a victimless crime as long as vehicles are insured. However, we know that’s absolutely ridiculous for a number of reasons. A great example comes via an awful incident involving a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania which went down way back on September 10. The end result was two people lost their lives.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating road rage incident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that took place on southbound Interstate 35 near North Brighton Avenue and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway.
Amber Alert issued for missing toddlers
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted in Dauphin County early Thursday morning. Harrisburg police are looking for Kenneth Smiley, 39, who was last seen with 4-year-old Ezekial Long and 5-year-old Ammon Long around 5 a.m. in Harrisburg, according to state police. Smiley is driving a black Nissan Maxima with a LMJ-5478 license plate. The children may be a special risk of harm or injury, police say. If seen, contact 911.
FOX43.com
Dauphin County police search for 2 suspects accused of spending $10,000 on stolen card
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are working to identify two suspects involved in a theft. According to police, a man and a woman entered a Home Goods at 5100 Jonestown Road and stole the wallet of a female shopper. The two suspects reportedly created a distraction...
Missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl found; mother charged
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Downingtown Police say a 6-year-old girl and her mother have been found safe after a multi-day Amber Alert was in place. Downingtown Police say the girl was with her biological mother Vanessa Gutshall during a court-ordered supervised visit on Oct. 25 when Gutshall allegedly fled with her in a Volkswagen Jetta. On […]
Centre Daily
High school student trying to board school bus is hit by vehicle, Pennsylvania cops say
A high school student trying to board a school bus was struck by a vehicle before school, authorities in Pennsylvania said. First responders were called to the scene in Newberry Township shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to a police news release. Officers found the student was hit...
