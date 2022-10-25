Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
2 teenagers facing attempted homicide charges in connection with Brighton Heights funeral shooting
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Two teenagers are facing attempted homicide charges after police said they were seen running away from the funeral shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to court documents, two Black males can be seen on surveillance video approaching the church on Benton Avenue. Both were...
wtae.com
Two teens charged in shooting outside of Pittsburgh church
PITTSBURGH — Two teens are facing charges related to a shooting outside of a Pittsburgh church as a funeral was happening. Court documents detail Shawn Davis, 19, and a 16-year-old boy are facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges. The shooting sent six people to a hospital, and...
3 shot in altercation at private party in Allentown, police say (UPDATE)
A shooting reported early Saturday morning inside a banquet hall in Allentown left three people wounded, city police said. The victims — two men and one woman — were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police Capt. Alicia Conjour said in a news release. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Altoona man accused of assaulting several police officers
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces a slew of felony charges after he allegedly punched, head-butted and bit different officers in addition to trying to disarm one of them. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 27, after police responded to a report of a man running around banging on doors in the area […]
Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. While details are limited, Logan Township Police Department announced they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik Yak. The app allows users […]
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting injured three people in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Three people were injured in a shooting in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department responded to the 900 block of North 4th Street just after 1:00 a.m. One female and two males suffered gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Further...
Vandergrift police shock man who bit officer, fought with others arresting him for warrants
Vandergrift police say a man wanted on multiple warrants had to be repeatedly shocked with a stun gun after he ran from officers and then bit one of them in the arm while being taken into custody. Antjuan Dewayne Smith, 39, of the 2600 block of Brown Avenue in Hempfield...
Pennsylvania teens charged in Pittsburgh funeral shooting
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Two teenagers were charged in the Friday shooting at a funeral in Pittsburgh, according to our affiliate KDKA. Pennsylvania police say victims shot after a funeral, possibly by multiple shooters Charged are 19-year-old Shawn Davis and 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon. They face aggravated assault, attempted homicide and firearms violations charges, say reports. Nixon […]
wdadradio.com
IBP REPORTS: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Indiana Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the people responsible for an act of criminal mischief that happened last weekend. Officers say they were informed of criminal mischief at a building along the 200 block of North Gabriel Street between Thursday, October 20th and Monday, October 24th. They say damage was done to the building’s windows and screens.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell police accuse man of repeatedly fighting officers throughout his arrest, even in his jail cell
A man wanted on an arrest warrant was charged with felonies by Lower Burrell police after they accused him of kneeing an officer who tried to take him into custody and spitting blood at officers while he was in a holding cell. Christopher A. Love, 38, of the 700 block...
2 people suspected of involvement in funeral shooting arrested after incident on McKees Rocks bridge
PITTSBURGH — Two people that are suspected of being involved in the shooting outside a funeral in Brighton Heights were arrested after an incident on the McKees Rocks Bridge, a law enforcement source tells Channel 11. Only Channel 11 was there as the two suspects believed to be connected...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating after money stolen from Uniontown animal shelter
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after cash was stolen from Fayette Friends of Animals in Fayette County. According to a post from the shelter on Facebook, all of the cash in their safe was taken on Thursday evening. The shelter said the robbery will take...
wdadradio.com
SENTENCING HEARINGS HELD FRIDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
A Seward man will serve time in state prison for drug and firearm-related charges. Court documents show that 41-year-old George A. Hood of Seward was sentenced for guilty pleas to charges of Manufacture of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and to prohibited possession of a firearm for an incident on June 30th of 2021. The guilty plea was made on September 2nd. For both charges, he was ordered to serve four to ten years in state prison along with 12 months of probation after his parole. Both sentences will run concurrently.
wdadradio.com
PLEA, SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
An Indiana man will enter a plea today for a shooting case from March of this year. Court documents show that a plea court hearing is scheduled today for Joseph Pilvelic Jr. of Indiana. He faces charges of reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and a firearms violation for the incident on March 31st of this year. Indiana Borough Police say that he was engaged in an argument with several people in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street, north of Taylor Avenue, when he fired a gun and hit an apartment building along Philadelphia Street. He has been free since posting bail in August.
5 armed men arrested near Pennsylvania high school
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County high school. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We believe […]
Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses near Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. It happened just after midnight near the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue. According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" outside the bar. First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation. One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
fox8tv.com
Cypress Ave Drug Bust
Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney’s office say a man is behind bars after being arrested in Johnstown Thursday morning with nearly 1,000 combined grams of marijuana and cocaine. Investigators say members of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and the Cambria County Drug Task Force executed...
wdadradio.com
MULTIPLE CRASHES REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY OVER LAST 24 HOURS
Emergency crews have been busy with several crashes across Indiana County on Friday and early this morning. One of those crashes was on Route 110 in Rayne Township near Blue Spruce Road. State police say 46-year-old Nicole Filipovich of Home was driving her car on Route 110 at 7:27 AM when she crossed the double-yellow line and went off the road, hitting an embankment. Filipovich escaped injury. Police say she was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
