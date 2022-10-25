Read full article on original website
Troy Aikman Says Cowboys Should Trade for Wide Receiver
The Cowboys are in the heat of the playoff race, battling surprising Eagles and Giants teams at the top of a stacked NFC East. To keep pace, Troy Aikman—the former Cowboys Super Bowl-winning quarterback-turned-top broadcaster—says the team should add more offensive firepower. “You better have some offense in...
'Put him in the dirt': Here's how the Browns will try to slow down the Bengals, Joe Burrow
BEREA − There's something almost oxymoronic about it in a way. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow can be one of the best in the NFL in getting rid of the football quickly. Few in the league can do it better. ...
Bill Belichick Passes George Halas for No. 2 on All-Time Coaching Wins List
View the original article to see embedded media. The list of accomplishments accrued by Patriots coach Bill Belichick throughout his singular career is a lengthy one. With Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the Jets, he leapfrogged a coaching legend. The result was career win No. 325 for Belichick, moving him...
Steph Curry Defends Klay Thompson From Charles Barkley’s Negative Comments
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA analyst and Hall-of-Fame forward Charles Barkley is known for being critical of players around the league. When speaking on Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, Barkley said he isn't the same player he once was, having gone through two major injuries. According to Thompson, Barkley's comments hurt his heart.
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Cleveland Browns have officially made it clear they are willing to grant Kareem Hunt his trade wish, should they find a partner by the Tuesday NFL deadline. The Bills did not want to pay the price to trade with the Carolina Panthers for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, so he's now with the Niners.
Kadarius Toney Film Review: What Does the New WR Bring to KC?
It’s a bit fitting that in the first interview Kadarius Toney gave as a member of the New York Giants, he expressed how thankful he was that the organization “took the risk” and granted him an opportunity in the NFL. Following a 24-game partnership — a few of which showcased Toney’s tantalizing athleticism — the Giants elected to pass that risk on to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show - Raiders vs Saints
Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose: @Bobbyr2613 & Brendan Boylan: @Btboylan. Be sure...
How to Watch Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders got back in the win column last week, and they'll look to do so again on the road against the New Orleans Saints. CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health. Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem. View the...
