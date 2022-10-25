I am a supporter of Public Education. Since entering third grade at Linden School in 1958, my life has been intertwined with the public schools in both Newport and Middletown. I am a graduate of Middletown High School, as are my three children. My late husband was a career Newport Educator. I began my teaching career at Thompson Junior High School in the early 70s. After 10 years of full time motherhood, I reentered my career at Gaudet Middle School and eventually became a School Counselor at MHS until retirement. After retirement I was employed by The Department of the Navy as School Liaison Officer for Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. Working to improve educational services for students and families is my passion and life’s work.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO