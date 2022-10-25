Read full article on original website
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Obituary: Catalina Cesario
Catalina Cesario age 61 passed away peacefully Sunday October 23 in Jacksonville Florida. Born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, she was daughter of Virginia Colon and Marcelino Cesario. She was loving mother of 7 grandmother of 22 and great grandmother of 4. She left Puerto Rico at a very young age,...
Obituary: Louise Thomas Brown
Louise Thomas (Therrien) Brown, 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday October 25th at Newport Hospital surrounded by her family. A 13th generation Portsmouth native, Louise graduated Warren High School 1963. She worked for The Newport Daily News for four years, where she met the love of her life, Michael. Louise also worked for Girl Scouts of Rhode Island for 5 years and as the Assistant Town Clerk in Portsmouth for 27 ½ years until her retirement in 2013. In her retirement, Louise worked seasonally for H&R Block in Portsmouth.
Obituary: Dorothy Bento
Mrs. Dorothy Bento, age 95, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on October 21, 2022. Dorothy was born in Fall River, MA to William and Edith (McCann) Taylor. Dorothy married Manuel Bento. She was a life long resident of Fall River and communicant of St. Patrick’s Church. Dorothy is...
Rebecca Bertrand named Executive Director of Newport Historical Society
Newport Historical Society on Thursday announced the appointment of its new Executive Director, Rebecca J. Bertrand, who will step into the role effective January 1st, 2023. Ruth Taylor, who has served as Executive Director since 2007, is retiring. Bertrand is set to oversee a broad range of initiatives focused on...
What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 27 – 31
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Thursday, October 27, 2022 through Monday, October 31, 2022. October 27 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew) October 29 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew) October 30 – Enchanted Princess...
Newport Garden Club to host a discussion on the Aquidneck Island watershed on Nov. 9
The Newport Garden Club invites the public to a panel discussion about the Aquidneck Island watershed: what it is, what is being done to protect it, and what we can each can do to preserve our access to clean water. The presentation, at 4 pm on November 9th, is free...
Open Houses: 25 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, October 29 – 30, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (October 28-30)
Spooky sounds will fill local clubs, bars, and restaurants this weekend with costumed revelers celebrating the season. Check out some pre-Halloween live music, with a focus on local performers this week, previewed below in “Six Picks Music.”. Friday: Don’t miss An Evening of Rhode Island Folk Music at the...
Letter – Kendra Muenter: I am asking for your vote on Nov. 8
I am running for a seat on the Newport School Committee and I am asking for your vote on November 8. My involvement in Newport schools began in September 2014 when our daughter began Kindergarten at Pell Elementary. I’ve made wonderful friends, joined the PTO and have been actively involved ever since – serving as PTO President at Pell Elementary and then Thompson Middle School and since 2018, as a committee member on the School Building Committee, overseeing the Pell expansion and Roger’s High School re-build. My participation has affirmed the critical importance of being at the table when decisions are made regarding our children’s education and future.
The Avett Brothers coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center May 23, 2023
Providence, RI – THE AVETT BROTHERS will perform at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30P. It has been five years since they played in Rhode Island. A pre-sale for The Avett Guild members starts on Tuesday, November 1 at...
Regionalization is on our mind when Newport Schools’ Superintendent Jermain joins us on Oct. 26 for a virtual conversation￼
With less than two weeks to the election, many in Newport and Middletown aren’t focused as much on candidates, as they are on the referendum for regionalizing schools, which can dramatically change the course of education on Aquidneck Island for generations. Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport Superintendent of Schools, joins...
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Emily Tessier, candidate for Middletown Town Council
Emily Tessider, candidate for Middletown Town Council, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, November 1 at 9:30 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
‘South County Art Association Presents: Diaspora, An Open Juried All-Media Exhibition’ on display at the Atrium Gallery beginning Oct. 28
The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today the all-media exhibit, South County Art Association presents Diaspora, An Open Juried All Media Exhibition on display, Oct. 28-Jan. 25, RISCA’s Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill on the main floor of the state’s Administration Building in Providence.
‘Six Picks’ Family Halloween Fun: Best holiday events around RI this weekend (Oct. 28-31)
It’s finally here! Halloween weekend is upon us and with Americans spending over ten billion dollars on the holiday, there’s a lot more to do than just trick or treating. Here’s our round up of some of the spookiest events for families this weekend. All Weekend: ‘Tis...
Now Hiring: 90 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area. All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. 22...
Letter: Change is good……let’s take a leap of faith and say yes to regionalization
I am a supporter of Public Education. Since entering third grade at Linden School in 1958, my life has been intertwined with the public schools in both Newport and Middletown. I am a graduate of Middletown High School, as are my three children. My late husband was a career Newport Educator. I began my teaching career at Thompson Junior High School in the early 70s. After 10 years of full time motherhood, I reentered my career at Gaudet Middle School and eventually became a School Counselor at MHS until retirement. After retirement I was employed by The Department of the Navy as School Liaison Officer for Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. Working to improve educational services for students and families is my passion and life’s work.
City of Newport: Sewer line improvement coming to Ledyard Street
The City of Newport today announced that its Department of Utilities, Water Pollution Control Division will be making necessary improvements to the City’s Sanitary Sewer System Infrastructure beginning next week on Ledyard Street, from Broadway to Union Street. The Department’s contractor, Boyle & Fogarty (B&F), will begin performing this...
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Sylvester
Meet your new best friend, Sylvester – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares that Sylvester is a 6-month-old male Domestic Shorthair. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Sylvester;. Sylvester is a sweet, shy young kitty....
Travel Advisory: RIDOT closing Fish Road for the replacement of the Sin and Flesh Brook Bridge in Tiverton
On Wednesday morning, November 9, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close the bridge that carries Fish Road over the Sin and Flesh Brook in Tiverton. The road will be closed for approximately two weeks, reopening on November 23, while RIDOT replaces the deteriorated bridge. During the closure,...
Theater Review: ‘Tootsie’ laugh out loud funny at PPAC
My review of “Tootsie” can be put into four words. Laugh out loud funny. Those who know me will tell you I do not laugh easily. It’s an occupational hazard of being a performer. It’s very hard to surprise me, and laughter depends on that surprise.
