Read full article on original website
Related
Diamonds’ strength in depth hints at Netball World Cup favouritism | Erin Delahunty
Success against New Zealand and England has put Australia in a strong position ahead of next year’s tournament in Cape Town
BBC
Birmingham nurses speak Welsh to soothe Swansea boy
A mother has thanked a student nurse for writing comforting phrases in Welsh on the bedside notes of her son while he was in hospital in Birmingham. Natalie Ridler, from Gorseinon, Swansea, said the nurse wrote down phrases for colleagues to use to soothe her then-two-year-old son, Morgan. Her message...
Comments / 0