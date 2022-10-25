ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Birmingham nurses speak Welsh to soothe Swansea boy

A mother has thanked a student nurse for writing comforting phrases in Welsh on the bedside notes of her son while he was in hospital in Birmingham. Natalie Ridler, from Gorseinon, Swansea, said the nurse wrote down phrases for colleagues to use to soothe her then-two-year-old son, Morgan. Her message...

Comments / 0

Community Policy