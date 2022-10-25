Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Louise Thomas Brown
Louise Thomas (Therrien) Brown, 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday October 25th at Newport Hospital surrounded by her family. A 13th generation Portsmouth native, Louise graduated Warren High School 1963. She worked for The Newport Daily News for four years, where she met the love of her life, Michael. Louise also worked for Girl Scouts of Rhode Island for 5 years and as the Assistant Town Clerk in Portsmouth for 27 ½ years until her retirement in 2013. In her retirement, Louise worked seasonally for H&R Block in Portsmouth.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Catalina Cesario
Catalina Cesario age 61 passed away peacefully Sunday October 23 in Jacksonville Florida. Born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, she was daughter of Virginia Colon and Marcelino Cesario. She was loving mother of 7 grandmother of 22 and great grandmother of 4. She left Puerto Rico at a very young age,...
whatsupnewp.com
Rebecca Bertrand named Executive Director of Newport Historical Society
Newport Historical Society on Thursday announced the appointment of its new Executive Director, Rebecca J. Bertrand, who will step into the role effective January 1st, 2023. Ruth Taylor, who has served as Executive Director since 2007, is retiring. Bertrand is set to oversee a broad range of initiatives focused on...
independentri.com
Plans detailed for South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown will have plenty to celebrate in 2023. The council on Monday also received an update from Leisure Services Director Terry Murphy on the town’s 300th anniversary activities. The organizing committee for the festivities has met 15 times since it...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 27 – 31
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Thursday, October 27, 2022 through Monday, October 31, 2022. October 27 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew) October 29 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew) October 30 – Enchanted Princess...
newportthisweek.com
Proposal Unveiled for Buildings at Easton’s Beach
Easton’s Beach may soon look very different. A preliminary proposal to overhaul the beach and its facilities, including the carousel, snack bar and rotunda buildings, was unveiled at a public workshop with the Newport City Council on Oct. 19. The estimated $35 million concept would demolish the carousel and...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Dorothy Bento
Mrs. Dorothy Bento, age 95, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on October 21, 2022. Dorothy was born in Fall River, MA to William and Edith (McCann) Taylor. Dorothy married Manuel Bento. She was a life long resident of Fall River and communicant of St. Patrick’s Church. Dorothy is...
whatsupnewp.com
Regionalization is on our mind when Newport Schools’ Superintendent Jermain joins us on Oct. 26 for a virtual conversation￼
With less than two weeks to the election, many in Newport and Middletown aren’t focused as much on candidates, as they are on the referendum for regionalizing schools, which can dramatically change the course of education on Aquidneck Island for generations. Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport Superintendent of Schools, joins...
A New Bedford Restaurant/Chef Is Giving Back to a Local Family up Against the Ropes Battling Cancer
Life as we know it is unpredictable and occasionally unfair. Just ask the Tavares family. Brittney and Ryan Tavares are well known in the New Bedford area and have been up against some pretty heavy news over the past couple of years battling cancer. Their rocky road began as breast cancer that lead to a double mastectomy, followed by a brief victory, and now a dreaded biopsy of Leptomeningeal disease in Brittney's spine and brain was determined back on October 20th.
whatsupnewp.com
Open Houses: 25 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, October 29 – 30, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
ABC6.com
Trader Joe’s store in Providence set to open in November
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The new Trader Joe’s store in Providence is set to open at the beginning of next month. The doors to the store on South Main Street will open on Nov. 3. According to a release from the company Thursday, there will be a brief...
fallriverreporter.com
Portsmouth, Tiverton, Bristol, Middletown, and Newport respond to possible explosion that significantly damaged part of home
Part of a home was destroyed Monday and a firefighter was injured as several crews responded to extinguish flames at an area home. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, just after 5:00 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire and possible explosion at 44 Valhalla Drive.
ABC6.com
Car crashes into to building in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a building in North Smithfield Thursday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on North Main Street near the Town’s buildings. According to Fire Chief David Chartier, the driver lost control of the car and went off the road,...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Family Halloween Fun: Best holiday events around RI this weekend (Oct. 28-31)
It’s finally here! Halloween weekend is upon us and with Americans spending over ten billion dollars on the holiday, there’s a lot more to do than just trick or treating. Here’s our round up of some of the spookiest events for families this weekend. All Weekend: ‘Tis...
Lane split coming to I-195 West at Washington Bridge
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is gearing up to install a lane split on I-195 West in East Providence. The lane split will be implemented Nov. 11 and will create a work zone in the middle of the Washington Bridge for its continued rehabilitation, according to RIDOT. RIDOT […]
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (October 28-30)
Spooky sounds will fill local clubs, bars, and restaurants this weekend with costumed revelers celebrating the season. Check out some pre-Halloween live music, with a focus on local performers this week, previewed below in “Six Picks Music.”. Friday: Don’t miss An Evening of Rhode Island Folk Music at the...
Lawsuit alleges North Smithfield town administrator acted inappropriately toward staffers
North Smithfield Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski is being sued by his former administrative assistant, who's accused him of making inappropriate comments toward her and other staffers.
reportertoday.com
Palmer River Elementary and Beckwith Middle School
Please bring a canned good for the Rehoboth Food Pantry. Visit our website for more information at www.rehobothptsa.org.
ABC6.com
Crash on Newport Bridge causes heavy delays
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash on the Newport Bridge is causing heavy traffic Wednesday morning. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said that the left lane is blocked going eastbound. Drivers are asked to stay on the right-hand side of the bridge.
ABC6.com
Beisel, Cooley Highlight 2022 Class Inducted Into RIIL Hall of Fame Wednesday
WARWICK, RI (July 15, 2022) – The following distinguished athletes, coaches, officials and administrators will be inducted into the Rhode Island Interscholastic League High School Athletic Hall of Fame-Class of 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. Elizabeth Beisel. Arguably the best female swimmer...
