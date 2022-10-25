Read full article on original website
Related
Luka Doncic goes for 44 points as Mavs take down Magic
Luka Doncic scored 30 of his 44 points in the first half to lift the host Dallas Mavericks to a
John Calipari opens the door for Kentucky basketball to play in ‘secret scrimmage’
Kentucky was the only SEC team this preseason that didn’t play an exhibition against another Division I team. That could change soon.
Wild finish winning road trip by beating Blackhawks
Matt Boldy scored twice and Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau converted chances in a shootout to lift the visiting Minnesota
Comments / 0