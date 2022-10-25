ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Steph Curry Defends Klay Thompson From Charles Barkley’s Negative Comments

View the original article to see embedded media. NBA analyst and Hall-of-Fame forward Charles Barkley is known for being critical of players around the league. When speaking on Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, Barkley said he isn't the same player he once was, having gone through two major injuries. According to Thompson, Barkley's comments hurt his heart.
Centre Daily

Mavs Still Experimenting with Luka Doncic’s Late-Game Supporting Cast

The Dallas Mavericks have posted a 2-2 record through four games, with three requiring late-game situations to decide the outcome. The two close losses the Mavs endured both ended with a possible game-winning step-back 3-pointer from Luka Doncic. The lone clutch victory required overtime. In late-game situations, it's pivotal to...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

‘I Didn’t Lead The Team,’ Says Doncic: Biggest Takeaways from Mavs’ OT Loss to Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks (2-3) began the first of a five-game homestand with a 117-111 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) on Saturday. It was another game where the Mavs had built a double-figure lead but proved unable to hold onto it in the end. The Thunder rallied back from a 16-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Oklahoma City's momentum had carried over into overtime early — making a victory the clear outcome.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report Revealed

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are looking for a bounceback win after unexpectedly losing to the Charlotte Hornets without LaMelo Ball. The Warriors will be a bit more shorthanded tonight though, as they'll be missing Klay Thompson. Golden State will be missing the...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Injury Report: LaMelo Ball OUT vs. Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media. The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, but they will remain without their young star LaMelo Ball. Still yet to make his season debut, Ball is still dealing with an ankle sprain that has held him out of Charlotte's first five games.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Embracing New Role As Energy-Changing Reserve

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers' offense stagnated late against the Minnesota Timberwolves, causing them to ultimately fumble the road game 111-102. With the defeat, Los Angeles fell to an 0-5 start for the 2022-23 season, the legendary franchise's worst opening stretch since the 2014-15 season. View the original article...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Four Keys to Victory for Atlanta Hawks Against Detroit Pistons

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks got back on track with a road win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. It was not always pretty for the Hawks. In fact, they resembled last year's squad at times. Nevertheless, the Hawks have one more game...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Lakers News: NBA Puts Patrick Beverley On Notice For Flopping

The NBA has announced that it has given starting Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley a warning for a violation of its anti-flopping policy. The league's announcement included a video link to the offending moment in question during Friday night's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beverley, guarding former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Pelicans

View the original article to see embedded media. After not practicing on Saturday, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. This will be the third-straight game that Leonard has missed with tightness in his knee. The team is listing him out with right knee injury management.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Anthony Davis Missing Early Games

On Friday night, your Los Angeles Lakers continued their five-game streak of futility to kick off the 2022-23 season, losing 111-102 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. To be fair, they looked pretty good until the game's closing minutes, and were missing their second-best player, oft-injured big man Anthony Davis. AD was...
LOS ANGELES, CA

