UPDATE: Area burn bans lifted
Several communities in the listening area have lifted burn bans that have been in effect since the beginning of October. The cities of Mountain Home, Gassville and Salesville along with Marion, Izard, Stone, and Boone counties no longer have a burn ban in effect. Baxter County did not have a burn ban issued.
Gary L. Dewey, 64, Mountain Home (Roller)
Gary L. Dewey, 64, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born August 8, 1958, in Mountain Home to Archie and Goldie Dewey. He was raised steps from the White River and graduated from Cotter High School. His four grandkids were his pride and joy. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Mountain Home and loved spending time with his family and grateful for his dialysis family.
Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
Louisiana man reported missing at Buffalo River
Clinton Smith (Photo courtesy of National Park Service) Authorities have been searching for two days for a Louisiana man reported missing at the Buffalo National River. Sixty-seven-year-old Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge reportedly did not return from a planned hike Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in Newton County. According to...
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City reports six guests and one employee suffered injuries in a train derailment at the theme park on Wednesday. Emergency crews say the injuries are minor to moderate. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the...
Man due in BC court a no show because locked up in another county
A Mountain Home man charged with calling law enforcement and falsely reporting that a woman was trapped in his storage unit was due to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. He didn’t. He was in jail in Benton County. The Benton County jail log shows that 56-year-old Donald Ray...
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
Head on crash with semi kills area man
A Searcy County man was killed when his vehicle collided head on with a semi Monday morning. The Arkansas State Police have identified the victim as 65-year-old Michael Laurance Helms of Marshall. The accident report says the crash happened when Helms’ vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the semi.
Investigators say driver clocked going 163 miles per hour in Howell County
WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A Georgia driver faces charges after an officer clocked him going 163 miles per hour in Howell County. Prosecutors charged Efrem Slavik, 21, with resisting arrest, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to drive within the highway’s right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
Public intoxication leads to felony battery charges for Boone County man
A Boone County man has been charged with assault and battery after resisting arrest. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called to a location on South Ash Street at the beginning of October for an intoxicated male, identified as 36-year-old Justin Grant, who had been kicked out of the vehicle he was riding in.
Trial date set for man charged with attacking wife
During a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Tuesday, an early December trial date was set for a Clarkridge man charged with domestic violence. Fifty-five-year-old Charles Richard Cox was arrested after a report was made that Cox had assaulted his wife, breaking bones when he smashed her foot and ankle with his boot as she lay on the floor.
Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort
Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
A full weekend of Halloween events in the Twin Lakes area
This weekend a variety of Halloween events will take place throughout the Twin Lakes area. ASUMH will host a Haunted Trail & Treat Friday evening from 6 until 9. It will feature games, concessions, candy, pet costume contest, people costume contest, petting zoo & haunted trail. The haunted trail will start at parking lot #5, near Gottas Hall and the Walking/Hiking Trail trailhead.
Missouri man pleads guilty to Baxter County charges and gets prison time
A Missouri man facing drug and weapons charges stemming from a traffic stop by Gassville police in early April appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-six-year-old William Patterson Moore, who lists an address in Taneyville, pled guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Friday basketball schedule includes Cotter hosting Calico Rock
There is high school basketball scheduled for Friday. Cotter hosts Calico Rock, Viola entertains Jasper, Ozark Mountain is home against Kingston at Western Grove, Mammoth Spring hosts Rural Special for homecoming, Lead Hill entertains Ozark Catholic for Pink Out Night, Bergman heads to Cove to face Cossatot River, and Valley Springs is home against Alpena for homecoming.
Friday football schedule includes regular season road finale for MH
High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it will be the last road trip of the regular season. The Bombers will be near the Oklahoma state line for an outing with Van Buren. Mountain Home and the Pointers are part of a three-way tie for...
Ozarks Medical Center receives Emergency Rural Health Care Grant
The Ozarks Medical Center is receiving at $1,000,00 grant to assist in constructing at 10,000 square foot clinic in Mountain View, Missouri. Currently, they provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at its primary location in West Plains. This is at least a 30-minute drive for the rural community, with limited to no public transportation, the rural community throughout the service area is unable to receive both testing and vaccinations. This proposed project is critical in assuring the rural community has access to this much needed service.
