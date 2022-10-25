ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

UPDATE: Area burn bans lifted

Several communities in the listening area have lifted burn bans that have been in effect since the beginning of October. The cities of Mountain Home, Gassville and Salesville along with Marion, Izard, Stone, and Boone counties no longer have a burn ban in effect. Baxter County did not have a burn ban issued.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
Gary L. Dewey, 64, Mountain Home (Roller)

Gary L. Dewey, 64, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born August 8, 1958, in Mountain Home to Archie and Goldie Dewey. He was raised steps from the White River and graduated from Cotter High School. His four grandkids were his pride and joy. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Mountain Home and loved spending time with his family and grateful for his dialysis family.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park

BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
BRANSON, MO
Louisiana man reported missing at Buffalo River

Clinton Smith (Photo courtesy of National Park Service) Authorities have been searching for two days for a Louisiana man reported missing at the Buffalo National River. Sixty-seven-year-old Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge reportedly did not return from a planned hike Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in Newton County. According to...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Outside

Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
Head on crash with semi kills area man

A Searcy County man was killed when his vehicle collided head on with a semi Monday morning. The Arkansas State Police have identified the victim as 65-year-old Michael Laurance Helms of Marshall. The accident report says the crash happened when Helms’ vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the semi.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
Public intoxication leads to felony battery charges for Boone County man

A Boone County man has been charged with assault and battery after resisting arrest. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called to a location on South Ash Street at the beginning of October for an intoxicated male, identified as 36-year-old Justin Grant, who had been kicked out of the vehicle he was riding in.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
Trial date set for man charged with attacking wife

During a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Tuesday, an early December trial date was set for a Clarkridge man charged with domestic violence. Fifty-five-year-old Charles Richard Cox was arrested after a report was made that Cox had assaulted his wife, breaking bones when he smashed her foot and ankle with his boot as she lay on the floor.
CLARKRIDGE, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort

Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
BRANSON, MO
A full weekend of Halloween events in the Twin Lakes area

This weekend a variety of Halloween events will take place throughout the Twin Lakes area. ASUMH will host a Haunted Trail & Treat Friday evening from 6 until 9. It will feature games, concessions, candy, pet costume contest, people costume contest, petting zoo & haunted trail. The haunted trail will start at parking lot #5, near Gottas Hall and the Walking/Hiking Trail trailhead.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Missouri man pleads guilty to Baxter County charges and gets prison time

A Missouri man facing drug and weapons charges stemming from a traffic stop by Gassville police in early April appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-six-year-old William Patterson Moore, who lists an address in Taneyville, pled guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Friday basketball schedule includes Cotter hosting Calico Rock

There is high school basketball scheduled for Friday. Cotter hosts Calico Rock, Viola entertains Jasper, Ozark Mountain is home against Kingston at Western Grove, Mammoth Spring hosts Rural Special for homecoming, Lead Hill entertains Ozark Catholic for Pink Out Night, Bergman heads to Cove to face Cossatot River, and Valley Springs is home against Alpena for homecoming.
CALICO ROCK, AR
Ozarks Medical Center receives Emergency Rural Health Care Grant

The Ozarks Medical Center is receiving at $1,000,00 grant to assist in constructing at 10,000 square foot clinic in Mountain View, Missouri. Currently, they provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at its primary location in West Plains. This is at least a 30-minute drive for the rural community, with limited to no public transportation, the rural community throughout the service area is unable to receive both testing and vaccinations. This proposed project is critical in assuring the rural community has access to this much needed service.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO

