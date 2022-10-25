ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Model Y Vs Fisker Ocean: Which Is The Better Electric SUV?

With crossovers and SUVs being the U.S.'s favorite and third favorite vehicles for 2022, according to Statista, it's safe to say that the Fisker Ocean and Tesla Model Y are important releases, especially with the rise in popularity of all-electric vehicles. The Tesla Model Y and Fisker Ocean are poised to be two very similar vehicles — both feature spacious, luxurious interiors with up to seven seats, sunroofs, and powerful electric drivetrains.
Here's What The Legendary Ford Mustang Cobra R Is Actually Worth Today

There have been a host of special edition Mustangs over the pony car's almost 60-year history. Some, like the Shelby Mustangs, have become mainstays in Ford's product lineup for decades. Others, like the Mustang Boss editions, have become legends in their own right. There have been some definite misses over the years as well. The Mustang II Cobra and King Cobra were less than valiant attempts to resuscitate the automotive corpse that was the Mustang II.
The Dangerous Volkswagen Jetta Defect That Could Burn Your Backside

An estimated 289+ million registered vehicles are cruising the streets of the United States, and many of them have recalls. Believe it or not, there was a time when vehicle recalls were uncommon. That's not the case anymore, and it's actually more shocking if a car from any automaker isn't recalled at some point. In 2021 alone, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued over 1,000 safety recalls impacting some 35 million vehicles and equipment.
No Man's Sky For Nintendo Switch Review: Portable Infinity

When I first got my Switch in 2017, my reaction to it was about what I'd expected. Which is to say within the first week all I could think about was how much I wanted all of the games I enjoy to eventually find their way onto Nintendo's (at the time) new hybrid handheld-slash-console. And I do mean all of them.
