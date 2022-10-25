Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla Model Y Vs Fisker Ocean: Which Is The Better Electric SUV?
With crossovers and SUVs being the U.S.'s favorite and third favorite vehicles for 2022, according to Statista, it's safe to say that the Fisker Ocean and Tesla Model Y are important releases, especially with the rise in popularity of all-electric vehicles. The Tesla Model Y and Fisker Ocean are poised to be two very similar vehicles — both feature spacious, luxurious interiors with up to seven seats, sunroofs, and powerful electric drivetrains.
What Is Phantom Drain, And How Does It Impact Electric Vehicles?
Phantom drain occurs when your electric vehicle is off, because even though it may not be running, it's never truly sleeping.
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: The Drivetrain It Deserves
You might have a difficult time finding a 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 available for sale in your area, but if you do, you're in for a true EV treat.
Why Electric Cars Are More Likely To Be Recalled Than Gas Cars
Electric vehicles are still a new thing when compared to their ICE counterparts, and that contributes to the frequency with which they've been recalled.
2023 Honda Civic Type R Price Revealed And We're Shocked
Anticipation has been high for the new 2023 Civic Type R, but will the dream be over for hot-hatch fans now Honda has revealed the unexpectedly high price tag?
Battery problem prompts NASA to delay launch of polar-orbiting weather satellite
The launch of a polar-orbiting weather satellite and reentry technology demonstration will be delayed more than a week because of a battery problem with the upper stage of their rocket, NASA announced.
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless Review: Know Your Switch Preferences Before Investing
In the first week of October, SteelSeries launched its latest cutting-edge gaming keyboards. The Apex Pro TKL Series, announced on October 4, is touted as the "world's fastest keyboard" in esports, per a press release from the brand. What features back these claims? The claim of lag-free keyboard latency from...
Sony's New Alpha 7R V Is Its First AI-Powered Camera
Three years after Sony introduced the Alpha 7R IV, the company has launched a successor to its popular resolution-focused full-frame mirrorless camera.
Reports Show Apple To Delay The Launch Of New MacBook Pro And Mac Mini
There's some bad news for Apple enthusiasts, as it seems that there may be some delays when it comes to the release of new, long-awaited Mac models.
LG Or Samsung? SlashGear Survey Reveals Which Brand People Think Makes The Best TVs
The market is flooded with TVs from brands ranging from top-tier to budget-centric. Which one makes the best TVs? We asked hundreds of people to find out.
Logitech G FITS Review: A Steep Price To Be Underwhelmed
Logitech G FITS earbuds work with LIGHTSPEED connectivity and Ultimate Ears custom molding tech to allow instant ear-forming. But are these features enough?
Geekom Mini IT8 Review: Portable And Versatile
The Geekom Mini IT8 PC might not look like much, but that's part of the idea. This is a PC meant to be simple, upgradeable, and capable beyond its size.
Here's What The Legendary Ford Mustang Cobra R Is Actually Worth Today
There have been a host of special edition Mustangs over the pony car's almost 60-year history. Some, like the Shelby Mustangs, have become mainstays in Ford's product lineup for decades. Others, like the Mustang Boss editions, have become legends in their own right. There have been some definite misses over the years as well. The Mustang II Cobra and King Cobra were less than valiant attempts to resuscitate the automotive corpse that was the Mustang II.
The Dangerous Volkswagen Jetta Defect That Could Burn Your Backside
An estimated 289+ million registered vehicles are cruising the streets of the United States, and many of them have recalls. Believe it or not, there was a time when vehicle recalls were uncommon. That's not the case anymore, and it's actually more shocking if a car from any automaker isn't recalled at some point. In 2021 alone, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued over 1,000 safety recalls impacting some 35 million vehicles and equipment.
No Man's Sky For Nintendo Switch Review: Portable Infinity
When I first got my Switch in 2017, my reaction to it was about what I'd expected. Which is to say within the first week all I could think about was how much I wanted all of the games I enjoy to eventually find their way onto Nintendo's (at the time) new hybrid handheld-slash-console. And I do mean all of them.
