2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com
10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
wccbcharlotte.com
Touch-A-Truck Event Comes To Pineville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids got a unique opportunity to be hands-on with lots of different kinds of vehicles in Pineville Saturday. The town partnered with Pineville Police, Pineville Fire, Pineville Neighbors and Carolina Place Mall for a ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event at the mall. There were large amounts...
wccbcharlotte.com
New Social District Kicks Off This Weekend In Albemarle
ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The City of Albemarle kicks off its new social district this weekend. People can now walk and carry an alcoholic beverage with them as they stroll through areas of downtown. People must carry a specially marked cup into public areas within the social district. You can’t...
wccbcharlotte.com
$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
wccbcharlotte.com
Amazing Maize Maze at Historic Rural Hill
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – Fall is in the air! The Rising team made their way up to Historic Rural Hill in Huntersville to check out the Amazing Maize Maze. The maze is open until November 6, rain or shine. You can bring food, have a picnic and there’s even apple cider and spiked apple cider for the adults.
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
wccbcharlotte.com
DIY Halloween Makeup Takes Glam To Gore
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A local makeup artist, Allie Gallardo had her sights on becoming a celebrity makeup artist. But then she got bored with the glamorous looks she was creating on people. She decided to go a different route. She began performing special effects makeup. She can make a fake scar look real and a live person look dead. She shared some of her DIY Halloween makeup tips with WCCB Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Gearing Up for Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ‘Twas four days before Halloween, and all through the Queen City, costume and makeup shops are getting REAL busy. “Wait too much longer and you’re gonna need a pilgrim outfit,” exclaims Greg James of Morris Costumes. “Now’s the time. People start reserving things mid-August.”
wccbcharlotte.com
HallowQueen City: Fun Activities For Charlotte’s Spooky Weekend
It’s spooky season! What better way to celebrate Halloween than to join in on Charlotte’s weekend festivities?. We’ve got everything from ghostly boos to grade-A brews, check out what Charlotte has going on this Halloween weekend!. October 28th:. Rich and Bennet’s 21st Annual Halloween Bar Crawl (...
wccbcharlotte.com
Car Crashes Into Mint Hill Apartment Building
MINT HILL, N.C. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into an apartment in Mint Hill. It happened at the residences at West Mint on Stoney Glen Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Video shows the front end of the car crashed into one of the ground...
wccbcharlotte.com
“Evil Dead: The Musical” And The Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Come To A Close This Weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – “Evil Dead: The Musical” is The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte’s final production before permanently closing down, and the last performances are this Halloween weekend, ending on Sunday, October 30th. Some tickets remain, so book now!. The ATC takes the audience on a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Juveniles Hurt After North Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says two juveniles have non-life-threatening injuries after being shot late Saturday night. Detectives say that the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive in north Charlotte. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids are getting a jump start on trick or treating. Saturday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual trunk-or-treat at Camp North End. The sheriff’s office partnered with the community and local car clubs for this year’s drive-through event. Sheriff Garry...
LongBottom Meats nabs space as restaurants begin upfit at The Perch in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill butcher shop LongBottom Meats is on the move. It has snagged a 600-square-foot space at The Perch, at the corner of Oakland and Cherry roads. Phillip Spencer is behind the hometown butcher shop, which was founded in 2022. It will offer certified Angus, USDA Prime and American Wagyu beef as well as chicken, pork and lamb. Fresh seafood, shellfish and oysters will be available. The shop also sells house-made deli meat and sausage.
New North Carolina homeowner shocked to find her home listed as an Airbnb property
"On one side as a homeowner I feel kind of violated that someone has the listing up and was profiting off of the property that I own, said Siburt. "The other side is the fact I'm an Airbnb consumer."
No tricks, just treats: NC man wins $2 million lottery prize while watching ‘Halloween’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Not even Michael Myers could scare the smile off a western North Carolina man’s face after he won a $2 million lottery prize. Education lottery officials on Tuesday identified Joshua King, of Gastonia, as the first big winner in the Mega 7s scratch-off game. King bought a $20 ticket at a […]
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Transportation Worker Charged with Embezzlement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee for using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at multiple gas stations across the city. On Thursday, Corey Barnette was arrested and charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Baker Helping To Feed Families In Ukraine
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — A family owned bakery in Charlotte is going above and beyond the call of duty for the people of Ukraine. Manolo’s Bakery on Central Avenue continues to make a huge impact, while worlds away. One bite at a time. Helping others is nothing new...
‘You could fit a city bus in there’: People in east Charlotte neighborhood worry about huge sinkhole
CHARLOTTE — Homeowners in an east Charlotte neighborhood are having a tough time trying to get a massive sinkhole fixed. Steve Miller owns a condominium in the Devonshire Court community. He said people started noticing the sinkhole several months ago. Now, it’s hard not to notice it. “It’s...
