Labs & growers, lessons from the legacy market and more: agenda set for 11/4 cannabis business event

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Oct. 29, 2022
The lineup for NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown on Nov. 4, then get tickets before they sell out!. We’re less than a week away from NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown, and can’t wait to see everyone who’s coming!. Let’s take a...
New York just dropped guidance for the state’s first retail weed dispensaries
See the lineup for NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown on Nov. 4, then get tickets before they sell out!. The Office of Cannabis Management today published guidelines for New York’s first marijuana retail license holders, clearing a significant goalpost in the state’s effort to commence weed sales this year.
James Perrotti: Carrier Dome usher, mailman, church usher, greeter extraordinaire
James Perrotti, 1948-2022: Carrier Dome usher, mailman, church usher, greeter extraordinaire. Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. If you needed your mail, James Perrotti would be sure to deliver it with a smile –...
Masks no longer recommended in Central New York as Covid levels decline
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending masks in Central New York as Covid-19 levels have declined. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including seven counties in New York state.
New York state marching band show: Westmoreland, Phoenix tie for 2nd in small school 2 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- CNY rivals Phoenix and Westmoreland shared a spot near the top of the state on Sunday. Each school posted an 88.4 to tie for second place in the small school 2 division of the New York State Field Band Conference championship meet at the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University.
New York state marching band show: Hicksville wins large school 2 division
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Hicksville earned the large school 2 division marching band title on Sunday at the New York State Field Band Conference’s state championship at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. The school posted a winning mark of 89.45.
DEC researchers net giant 154-pound lake sturgeon in Cayuga Lake
A team of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) researchers recently netted an enormous lake sturgeon as part of on ongoing study to monitor population levels of the rare fish in Cayuga Lake. The massive sturgeon measured 77.6 inches in length and weighed 154 pounds, almost twice the...
Letitia James and NYC attorney Michael Henry square off for NY attorney general
Albany, N.Y. — In the backdrop of a midterm election dominated by a contentious gubernatorial race and a battle for Congress, state Attorney General Letitia James is facing her first reelection challenge after she had briefly pursued but then abruptly bowed out of a run for governor. Elections for...
Editorial endorsement: Francis Conole in the 22nd Congressional District
Central New York has a rich history of electing centrists to Congress who were smart, principled and grounded in the challenges of serving our politically diverse community. Republican John Katko is the most recent leader to fit that description. Katko’s retirement means Central New York voters must choose a new representative in the 22nd Congressional District.
New York state marching band show: RFA takes 7th place in large school 3 division (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rome Free Academy finished in seventh place in the large school 3 class of the 2022 New York State Field Band Association state meet on Sunday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Black Knights earned a mark of 77.1. Other Central New York entrants were Indian River...
New York state marching band show: Jordan-Elbridge earns 4th in small school 3 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan-Elbridge posted a mark of 81.15 to take fourth place in the small school 3 class of the New York State Field Band Conference championship at the JMA Wireless Dome on Syracuse University. That score was the Eagles best this season.
NY ethics chair: Commissioner’s fundraiser attendance ‘a slight lapse in judgment’
Albany, N.Y. — The chairman of New York’s ethics oversight body on Tuesday characterized a fellow commissioner’s attendance at a campaign fundraiser as a “slight lapse in judgment.”. The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government’s chairman, Frederick Davie, made the comments during the body’s monthly...
Meet Brandon Williams: An outsider fights for Central NY seat in Congress
The TV ad from a Democratic political group gets right to the point, telling Central New Yorkers why they shouldn’t vote for Brandon Williams, a Republican candidate for Congress. “Wall Street banker Brandon Williams owns a fancy truffle farm,” the announcer says. “Not exactly Central New York. Brandon Williams...
Election 2022: Early voting starts today. Who is on the ballot in Central NY?
Voters across Central New York and New York state can start going to the polls for early voting today to pick representatives at the local, county, state and federal levels. We have compiled a complete list of candidates and propositions below. Some county and local races will be uncontested, and...
Meet Francis Conole: Navy officer navigates toward middle in bid for Central NY House seat
Before Francis Conole left Syracuse for the U.S. Naval Academy and a career that would take him around the world, he spent each summer at a camp his family would rent near Skaneateles Lake. He would join cousins at the only vacation spot his parents could afford, an idyllic experience...
Central NY judge wins $3 million on NY Lottery ticket: ‘I couldn’t believe it!’
Salina, N.Y. - When Salina town Justice Anthony Piraino strolled into a Liverpool shop to buy his daily newspapers one day last month, he was attracted by a display of bright red Lottery scratch-off tickets. “It looked interesting and it was a new game,” said Piraino, who is also a...
Fire that killed 69-year-old woman in town of Onondaga ruled accidental
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. -- The house fire that killed a 69-year-old woman in the town of Onondaga has been ruled accidental, according to a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Anne Prashaw was found dead inside her town of Onondaga home after the fire was extinguished, according...
BetMGM promo code SYRACUSEGOAL plus our Avalanche vs. Islanders picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NHL is now in full force and there has never been a better time to sign up for a BetMGM Sportsbook account. BetMGM is offering all new users $200 in free bets and we’ll explain how in time for the Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders game tonight.
North Country motorcyclist hospitalized in Syracuse after striking tree, troopers say
Champion, N.Y. — A motorcyclist struck a tree Thursday and was taken to a Syracuse hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. Around 6 p.m., Travis M. Skowron, 37, of Felt Mills, attempted turning right at the intersection of Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion, Jefferson County, when he drove off the road, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.
