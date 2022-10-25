ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather looks solid for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch from Kennedy Space Center

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- Weather conditions should be excellent for the highly anticipated launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket – a three-core version of the more commonly flown Falcon 9 – from Kennedy Space Center this week. ...
