Read full article on original website
Related
Weather looks solid for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch from Kennedy Space Center
Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- Weather conditions should be excellent for the highly anticipated launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket – a three-core version of the more commonly flown Falcon 9 – from Kennedy Space Center this week. ...
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0