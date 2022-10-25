ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look Back ... to TV at Tenth Street, 1997

By Bill Edwards / History editor
Anniston Star
 5 days ago
City leaders in 1972 were planning for the day far in the future when Eighth Street would become part of an improved Alabama 202 and north-south streets would need to connect to it, this Page 1 article indicates on Oct. 25.

Oct. 25, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.

Oct. 25, 1997, in The Star: Tenth Street Elementary is the third primary school in Anniston to set up its own television program, following school counselor Juanita Cox’s lead at Golden Springs and Constantine last year. For five minutes, three times a week, students pretend they’re in the news big time. The in-house closed-circuit broadcast gives fourth- and fifth-graders the chance to work a camera, report on school news and talk about the weather. [Pictured with the article are Tenth Street students Matt Reese, Leah Strickland and Ben Maner.] Also this date: With the closure coming soon for the Olde Mille antique mall in Oxford, Anniston Main Street director Scott Barksdale would love to attract some or all of those mini-merchants to Noble Street. If the plan is to keep them all together, the problem is that not many properties on Noble would make a good fit. For example, the old Hudson’s building might be too big. Still, the hope is that one or two smaller structures might be combined.

Anniston Star

