Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of FameTina HowellOpelousas, LA
Saints head coach Dennis Allen names Andy Dalton starting quarterbackTina Howell
Related
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Sarcastically React After Kevin Durant Pushed Luka Doncic: "That's A Flagrant 5 Foul And Suspension For The Season"
Before the 2022-23 NBA season started, the Brooklyn Nets were touted as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. But in the first five games of the season, the Nets aren't having a dream season at all. Following their OT defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, the Nets have now fallen to a record of 1-4 to start the season.
Yardbarker
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Yardbarker
The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne
Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard. A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. Irving caused a stir when he recently tweeted his support of a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film features antisemitic "tropes" according to Rolling Stone. Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned...
Zion Williamson returns, Pelicans rout Clippers 112-91
Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
Patrick Beverley copying his Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James might be one of the more funny sights in what has otherwise been a gloomy 0-5 run for the side. While it may not necessarily lift the dampened spirits, it does show a bit about Beverley, who's known not to shy away from a laugh or getting others to break into smiles.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets: Anthony Davis Is Questionable, LeBron James Is Probable
It's not been the greatest run for the Los Angeles Lakers so far in the NBA 2022-23 season as they have lost five games in a row and are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference. Adding to this is the fact that a potential game-missing injury to their...
Yardbarker
Cavs Update Darius Garland’s Status For Sunday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a fantastic start this season, as they’re 4-1 through five games. To make matters even more impressive, all of the Cavs’ wins this season have come without Darius Garland. The one-time All-Star suffered an eye injury in Cleveland’s season opener, and he...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are often mentioned among the greatest players of all time, and more often than not, they are considered the three best players to ever set foot on an NBA court. Their work ethic, desire to win and competitiveness made them legendary players. Right...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
Considering their rough opening schedule, you knew there was a pretty good chance that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be having a great deal of success to start the season. They were having to go up against some of the better teams in the NBA and as you might expect, they have come up short time and time again.
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets are in trouble to start the NBA season, as they fell to 1-4 after losing to the inferior Dallas Mavericks, 129-125, in overtime on Thursday. Kevin Durant helped carry the Nets with 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Former NBA star and Hall...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
Kevin Durant was candid when asked about the mood in the Brooklyn Nets locker room following Kyrie Irving's latest controversy. The polarizing guard saw major flak and furor on social media after tweeting a link promoting an antisemitic film and book, but Durant for one was not worried about the noise outside.
Yardbarker
The Trail Blazers Got Bad News About Their Superstar
The Portland Trail Blazers have put many NBA speculators to shame in the early days of the season. That is because the team got off to a wonderful start, claiming a 4-0 record, which has now dropped to a very admirable 4-1 record. They are currently tied for first in...
Yardbarker
NBA News: Kyrie Irving Sends An Emotional Message To His Mom Amid Controversies
When it comes to the NBA's most controversial figures, none may be greater than Kyrie Irving. From flat-earth conspiracy theories to broken offseason promises and anti-vaccine beliefs, Irving has made it easy for the basketball community to criticize his every move. This time, Irving was caught in a scandal involving...
Yardbarker
Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks On New York Knicks Star
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin on Friday evening, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive dunk on Mitchell Robinson. Antetokounmpo got the ball right behind half court, and took it all the way to the rim and finished the dunk while Robinson tried to block him.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Takes Big Shots At LeBron James Over Lakers Crisis: "This Is What You Wanted."
Even if you're a casual fan, you must know that the Los Angeles Lakers are nothing but a poverty franchise right now. After an offseason full of rumors about the Purple and Gold targeting big players like Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell, they settled with a couple of veterans that haven't really made a big impact on the team.
Yardbarker
49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'
Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
Yardbarker
Reports: Ex-Spurs G Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women, according to multiple reports on Saturday. Primo was suddenly released by the Spurs on Friday night, which prompted curiosity over what could have led to such a move. It was ESPN that initially reported that Primo's release...
Comments / 0