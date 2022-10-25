ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NBA Fans Sarcastically React After Kevin Durant Pushed Luka Doncic: "That's A Flagrant 5 Foul And Suspension For The Season"

Before the 2022-23 NBA season started, the Brooklyn Nets were touted as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. But in the first five games of the season, the Nets aren't having a dream season at all. Following their OT defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, the Nets have now fallen to a record of 1-4 to start the season.
BROOKLYN, NY
The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne

Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard. A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cavs Update Darius Garland’s Status For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a fantastic start this season, as they’re 4-1 through five games. To make matters even more impressive, all of the Cavs’ wins this season have come without Darius Garland. The one-time All-Star suffered an eye injury in Cleveland’s season opener, and he...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA Legend Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are in trouble to start the NBA season, as they fell to 1-4 after losing to the inferior Dallas Mavericks, 129-125, in overtime on Thursday. Kevin Durant helped carry the Nets with 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Former NBA star and Hall...
HALL, NY
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash

With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
The Trail Blazers Got Bad News About Their Superstar

The Portland Trail Blazers have put many NBA speculators to shame in the early days of the season. That is because the team got off to a wonderful start, claiming a 4-0 record, which has now dropped to a very admirable 4-1 record. They are currently tied for first in...
PORTLAND, OR
Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks On New York Knicks Star

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin on Friday evening, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive dunk on Mitchell Robinson. Antetokounmpo got the ball right behind half court, and took it all the way to the rim and finished the dunk while Robinson tried to block him.
MILWAUKEE, WI
49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'

Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
CHARLOTTE, NC

