Demand from new home buyers drops by a third – report
Demand for new homes from first-time buyers has dropped by a third since the former chancellor announced his mini-budget, according to measurements from property company Zoopla.As mortgage rates soared to highs of 6%, it put the biggest squeeze on new buyers since the late 1980s.The company warned that “mortgage rates of 4% to 5% are likely to be the new norm” even after rates have dropped back in recent days.Mortgage rates soared after the mini-budget, with many lenders pulling products from the market as they needed time to reprice them.It came as investors were concerned that the Bank of England...
Lula promises to unite a divided Brazil, seek fair global trade
SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday promised to unite a divided country in a speech after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff presidential vote.
