Read full article on original website
Related
John Calipari opens the door for Kentucky basketball to play in ‘secret scrimmage’
Kentucky was the only SEC team this preseason that didn’t play an exhibition against another Division I team. That could change soon.
Luka Doncic goes for 44 points as Mavs take down Magic
Luka Doncic scored 30 of his 44 points in the first half to lift the host Dallas Mavericks to a
Surging Devils have 53 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 7-1
Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves to help the New Jersey Devils rout the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday.
'Whole city is coming with us': How Phillies plan to erase World Series arms deficit vs. Astros
After splitting the first two games, the Astros hope to capitalize on the pitching matchups – but the Phillies' fans won't make it easy.
Comments / 0