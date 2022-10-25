Read full article on original website
Speaker Pelosi seen visiting husband at San Francisco hospital for the first time after violent attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited husband at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday, two days after he was assaulted in their home.
Journal Inquirer
AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
KIRO 7 Seattle
U.S. Senate candidates Murray, Smiley answer voters’ questions in KIRO 7 Town Hall
Answering voter questions on the same stage for the first time, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley met in a KIRO 7 Town Hall on Sunday night. The first questions came on political division, with both candidates agreeing that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. “What’s...
Journal Inquirer
North Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South...
Obama in ATL: We must work together to save democracy in America
Former U.S. President Barack Obama tells thousands of supporters gathered in metro Atlanta “the only way to save democracy is to nurture it and to fight for it.” Obama was campaigning for Georgia Democrats ahead of the Midterm Election on November 8.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.N. seeks to rescue grain deal
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
This is the late message some Democrats believe could make a difference in close elections
With just over a week to go until Election Day, a collection of Democratic candidates and supportive groups are willing to try a strategy that several party strategists acknowledge has not been very successful so far.
