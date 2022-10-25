ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
North Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.N. seeks to rescue grain deal

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.

