Custom Truck One Source and Battle Motors Announce New Partnership

Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) is excited to announce the expansion of their offerings with the addition of Battle Motors to their truck inventory.

As part of the partnership, Custom Truck will offer Battle Motor’s full cabover line including electric trucks, as well as parts and service to the Kansas City, MO market and other cities. The partnership will enable Battle Motors to leverage Custom Truck’s distribution channels and expand their market presence while providing first-class customer service and support on a national level.

“We are excited to expand Custom Truck’s chassis offerings through the addition of Battle Motors,” said Fred Ross, CEO of Custom Truck. “This partnership will allow us to offer electric powered options to our customers as part of our ‘one source’ offering.”

Custom Truck offers a comprehensive range of services to the heavy equipment market. The company sells, rents, customizes, remanufactures and services a diverse range of machinery and assets. The addition of Battle Motors products allows Custom Truck to offer CARB emission compliance solutions for sales and rental customers, better serving the refuse & municipal markets.

No newcomer to the industry, Battle Motors is building upon decades of design and engineering expertise to produce heavy duty trucks—including a fully electric chassis. Every truck is purpose-built to excel in a multitude of environments and applications, including refuse, recycling, construction, utility, and delivery. In the refuse and recycling space, electric trucks are available for front, rear and automated side-loader applications and in both standard and crew cab configurations.

“Battle Motors is pleased to aggressively enter the Utility Truck space with the industry leader Custom Truck One Source. We are focused on driving technology and innovation that gives our customers exceptional value, confidence, and performance. Partnering with a leading dealership like Custom Truck allows us to step-up that mission,” said Michael Patterson, CEO & Chairman of Battle Motors.

Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) is the first true single-source provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions, offering a vast rental fleet, new and used equipment sales, aftermarket parts and tooling supply, world-class service, customization and remanufacturing, in-house financing solutions and reliable liquidity of aged assets through our auction. Our equipment breadth, seasoned experts, and integrated network of locations across North America together deliver superior service and unmatched efficiency to our customers. Dig in at customtruck.com and keep up with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Battle Motors was founded in 2021 by Mike Patterson, the founder of Romeo Power. Battle Motors, a leader in the development of electric vehicle (EV) technology, acquired commercial vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Crane Carrier Company, LLC (CCC) in 2021. Battle Motors is the leader in the vocational truck industry, providing work-ready diesel, clean natural gas (CNG), and now EV chassis designed and manufactured in North America for the refuse and recycling markets. Battle Motor’s durable, dependable trucks are built to excel in a multitude of applications that now include middle-mile and last-mile delivery. CCC has been manufacturing commercial vehicles for 76 years and is based in New Philadelphia, Ohio. For more information please visit: https://www.battlemotors.com and follow us @BattleMotors

