Boulder Crest Foundation Announces New CEO and Executive Leadership Moves

The Boulder Crest Foundation Board of Directors announces today new roles for key members of the management team. On January 2, 2023, Josh Goldberg will assume the helm as CEO of the veteran-led organization that uses the proven science of Posttraumatic Growth to heal, train, and advocate for combat veterans, first responders, and their families, who have experienced trauma. Boulder Crest Foundation’s CEO, founder Ken Falke will remain the Board Chairman, and Sarah Fehrer will be elevated to the role of Executive Vice President of Board Relations.

Since its founding in 2010, Boulder Crest founder Ken Falke has led the organization as the Founder/Chairman. Ken will remain actively engaged in his role as Board Chairman and will transition out of the day-to-day management duties.

Josh Goldberg ascends to the CEO role from his most recent position as Executive Director of the Boulder Crest Institute for Posttraumatic Growth (PTG).

Josh has worked for Boulder Crest since 2014, leading the development and delivery of PTG training, technology, research, and evaluation solutions. Under his guidance, Boulder Crest’s transformative Warrior PATHH program for combat veterans and first responders has scaled nationally to eight permanent locations and a mobile training team. Josh co-founded the Foundation’s Institute for Posttraumatic Growth to further develop and proliferate the science of PTG. And in 2021, Josh and his team launched the Struggle Well First Responder Initiative, which has already trained 3,800 first responders in the practices and principles of Posttraumatic Growth. Josh is co-author of two books, Struggle Well: Thriving in the Aftermath of Trauma , and Transformed by Trauma: Stories of Posttraumatic Growth .

Sarah Fehrer advances to the role of Executive Vice President of Board Relations from her position as the organization’s Vice President.

Sarah’s leadership and management has been instrumental to the building and resourcing of Boulder Crest since 2011. Sarah has overseen and supported the development efforts that have raised more than $150 million in revenue since start up. Sarah will continue to work directly with the Board of Directors in a heightened capacity to deepen the key relationships established and further the Foundation’s sustainment, as the organization continues to grow the scope and complexity of their mission and impact. Sarah has been responsible for Boulder Crest’s day-to-day external affairs, private sector partnerships, development, communications, and outreach.

