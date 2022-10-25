ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

houmatimes.com

Anglers Got A Few Extra Red Snapper According to Landing Estimates for 2022

Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released the preliminary final private recreational and state charter red snapper landing estimates for 2022. LA Creel, LDWF’s near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 811,090 pounds, or 101 percent, of Louisiana’s 2022 annual private recreational allocation of 809,315 pounds have been harvested to date.
