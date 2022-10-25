Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released the preliminary final private recreational and state charter red snapper landing estimates for 2022. LA Creel, LDWF’s near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 811,090 pounds, or 101 percent, of Louisiana’s 2022 annual private recreational allocation of 809,315 pounds have been harvested to date.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO