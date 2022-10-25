ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manta Network set for crypto’s largest trusted setup event with 5,000 participants

Manta Network's trusted setup event with over 5,000 keys generated put the protocol on track for ZKP history. Manta Network's trusted setup ceremony is for the launch of the privacy payments network MantaPay. Zcash, Tornado Cash and Aleo also had trusted setup events. Manta Network, a Polkadot parachain leveraging zkSNARK...
Solar panels: How new materials can make them cheaper and better than ever

The cost of turning sunlight into electricity has fallen more than 90 percent over the last decade. Solar is now the cheapest form of newly built energy generation. Job done? Not quite. Right now, solar works well at cost-competitive prices and can help us cut emissions significantly. But with less than five percent of the world’s electricity delivered by solar, we are just at the start.
Tether, Holepunch, and Synonym launch P2P credit system Pear Credit

Tether, Holepunch and Synonym say Pear Credit will revolutionise creation credit "tokens". The peer-to-peer (P2P) credit solution can be used by big enterprises or small, one-person companies. Pear Credit combines Lightning Network-styled speed and P2P storage. Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin Tether (USDT/USD), has together with encrypted...

