Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “First Responders” – Otto Benz, Nationwide in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
The shocking rise in financial fraud is driving UK banks like Nationwide to adopt a new approach, as its Director of Payments Otto Benz explains. 2021 was something of an annus horribilis for many unwitting consumers in the UK, with fraud victims conned out of an incredible £1.3billion. Digging a little deeper into the data, there were 195,996 separate instances of authorised push payment (APP) scams, which saw Brits tricked into handing over £583.2million last year. App frauds are usually simple but effective; criminals posing as trusted organisations or financial institutions, persuading victims to make a payment in the belief that their money was in safe hands.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 28/10/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon Pilot with Monika Liikamaa
“Without decent mobile networks, there are no mobile payments.”. Monika Liikamaa, the Co-Founder and CEO of Enfuce, has seen the recent buzz around mobile payments and TELECO, and she is not impressed. Nokia started offering mobile money services in 2004, we’ve had that functionality for almost two decades now.
ffnews.com
Pepper Advantage Passes £20 Billion in UK Assets Under Management
Pepper Advantage, a global credit intelligence company, has exceeded £20 billion in UK Assets Under Management for the first time, reflecting growing demand from lenders for specialised loan servicing and portfolio analysis as credit markets tighten. Pepper Advantage is the UK’s leading credit management servicer in organic origination. The...
ffnews.com
Open Banking Expo partners with American Express to launch Women in Open Banking
Open Banking Expo has teamed up with American Express to launch Women in Open Banking, a new industry initiative which aims to “help women rise up and realise their potential” in Open Banking and Open Finance. The initiative – heralded as a “world first” – and announced at...
ffnews.com
Data in the Post-Trade Industry – Pray Sharma – Clearstream
Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about the ways that data in the post-trade industry. Priya explains that with the use of advanced analytics and newer technologies, major players are beginning to create a clearer view of their own data landscape. She adds that there is an increased focus on proactive and predictive client solutions with amplified requirements around data quality and governance and says that in the next three years, 44% of data will be created by analytics & AI and 30% will be real-time by 2025.
ffnews.com
Starling Bank grows headcount by 20% this year
Starling Bank has increased its headcount by 20% since the start of 2022 to more than 2,000 employees. The bank, which announced its first full year of profitability in July 2022, plans to swell its headcount by another 10% before the year end. More than 1,000 employees are based at...
ffnews.com
Refinitiv introduces digital onboarding solution to help businesses accelerate secure and frictionless new customer onboarding
Refinitiv, an LSEG business, today announced the introduction of a secure, personalized, and frictionless global digital onboarding solution to help businesses streamline their approach to onboarding customers. The recent, growing shift towards online commercial activity has led to a surge in digital and contactless payments, forcing organizations to hasten the...
ffnews.com
Kin Secures $145 Million in Debt Financing to Fuel Continued Growth
Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced the closing of a $145 million committed credit facility. The new facility, which was led by Runway Growth Capital LLC (“Runway”) and the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (“Avenue Venture Debt Fund” or “Avenue”), provides Kin with additional capital to support the expansion of the Kin Interinsurance Network, a reciprocal exchange.
ffnews.com
Co-Parenting Fintech Onward Announces $9.7 Million Funding
Onward, the financial platform for co-parents, announced today it has raised $9.7 million in Series A funding led by TTV Capital with participation from Lerer Hippeau, Citi Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and Gingerbread Capital. The funding comes on the heels of significant growth for the company, which is the only fintech app designed to serve the needs of divorced and separated parents. Onward has gained significant momentum with nearly 100,000 installs from those seeking relief from the tense, unclear, and often disorganized methods of managing money with their co-parent. The new funding will support growing the team and expanding its portfolio of innovative fintech products.
ffnews.com
AXA XL Creates Innovation Office in the Americas
AXA XL Insurance has launched an Underwriting Innovation Office in the Americas to drive innovation in support of business initiatives, appointing Rose Hall, currently Head of Construction Innovation, as Head of Innovation, Americas to lead activities. According to AXA XL’s Americas CEO Joe Tocco, “Innovating has long been part of...
ffnews.com
Zip Accelerates BNPL Adoption with Arrival of Zip Card
BNPL pioneer Zip Co (ASX: ZIP) announced the availability of Zip Card, issued by WebBank, the newest buy now, pay later product offered through its portfolio. As consumers look for BNPL options in brick-and-mortar retail, the Zip Card extends the ‘Pay-in-4*’ functionality offline in a convenient physical card format. In the Zip card pilot program1, an overwhelming majority (90%) of participants said the card makes in-store shopping easier. With a quarter million waitlisted customers, the highly anticipated card is now available in the U.S., enabling consumers to ‘Pay in 4*’ nearly everywhere* Visa is accepted.
ffnews.com
LatticeFlow Secures $12 Million to Eliminate AI Data and Model Blind Spots in Computer Vision
LatticeFlow, the only artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can automatically find and fix AI data and model errors, announced a $12 million Series A funding round. The investment will enable LatticeFlow to expand the capabilities of its platform and respond to growing customer demand as more companies – including a number of Fortune 500 customers including Siemens Mobility, and AI scaleups such as Intenseye, Voxel AI, and Carscan – deploy computer vision models at scale.
ffnews.com
Visa to open state-of-the-art Innovation Center in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Visa (NYSE: V), the world’s leader in digital payments, has announced plans to open a state-of-the art Innovation Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The facility, that will be operational by the end of 2023, is being built with the vision of becoming the Kingdom’s innovation hub for next-generation payment solutions and experiences. It will be the latest addition to Visa’s expanding global innovation network.
ffnews.com
Jumio Helps Businesses Stay Ahead of Fast-evolving Threat Landscape with Dramatically Enhanced KYX Platform
Jumio, the leading provider of end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC/AML compliance solutions, unveiled at Money20/20 USA its extended Jumio KYX Platform, with an integrated orchestration hub benefiting from the company’s acquisition of 4Stop. The platform streamlines fraud and eKYC/AML compliance management with the intuitive one-stop orchestration hub, which brings together global data, risk signals, real-time analytics, actionable insights and a configurable rules engine to help businesses defend against fraud without compromising user experience. With over one billion identity, risk and AML transactions completed for over 1,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories, Jumio is delivering on its promise to eradicate online identity fraud and accelerate digital trust for all.
Comments / 0