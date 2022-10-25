Read full article on original website
Is the BP share price dirt cheap ahead of Q3 earnings?
BP share price soared to its year-to-date high. Shell and TotalEnergies published strong quarterly results. Analysts expect that the company's revenue surged in Q3. BP (LON: BP) share price popped to the highest level since October 5 after the strong results by Shell. The stock rose to a high of 478p, which was about 13.4% from the lowest level this month. It has rallied by more than 45% this year, making it one of the best-performing stocks in the FTSE 100.
Is it safe to buy the IAG share price dip?
IAG (LON: IAG) share price pulled back on Friday after the company published its quarterly results. The stock dropped to a low of 106p, which was the lowest level since October 13 of this year. It remains about 28% above the lowest level this month, making it a top FTSE 100 performer.
Is Glencore a good stock to buy ahead of earnings?
Glencore share price has jumped by almost 40% in 2021. It has outpaced the FTSE 100 and other mining stocks. Glencore is expected to publish mixed results this week. The Glencore (LON: GLEN) share price held steady on Wednesday as investors wait for the company’s earnings. It rose to a high of 509p, which was the highest level since September 15th. This means that it has jumped by almost 40% this year, making it one of the best performers in the FTSE 100 index.
Should you buy or sell the Dax index amid tighter financial conditions in Europe?
German stocks had a hard time bouncing from their lows in 2022. The Dax index formed a bullish divergence with the RSI and might squeeze higher. A falling wedge pattern suggests that more upside might be in the cards for German stocks. The world faced a tough time during the...
Bitcoin price outlook: Analyst identifies key level for bulls as BTC breaks above $20K
Bitcoin price jumped 7% to $20,700, its highest level in weeks as crypto market cap rose above $1 trillion. BTC on the monthly chart is at support from 2013. However, analyst warns Bitcoin needs to break above $23k if it's to trigger further upside acceleration. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have added...
NatWest share price outlook after Lloyds weak earnings
NatWest share price has been in a strong bullish trend recently. The company will publish its third-quarter results on Friday. The stock has formed a rising wedge pattern on the hourly chart. NatWest (LON: NWG) share price has made a strong recovery in the past few days as stability returned...
Are McDonald’s shares worth buying after the Q3 results?
McDonald's reports market-beating results for its fiscal Q3. BTIG's Peter Saleh shares his outlook on McDonald's shares. He's convinced McDonald's will hold up well in a recession. Shares of McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) are in the green on Thursday after the fast-food giant reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third...
Why and when to buy WWE stock as it attempts a breakout
WWE stock has returned 58% YTD and remains bullish. The stock is good as a momentum buy or longer-term hold in a depressed market. WWE could retreat to the bottom of the ascending channel before proceeding higher. If you are looking for that Alpha stock in the market right now,...
Boeing says its loss widened sharply in Q3: should you sell?
Boeing's Q3 revenue missed Street expectations by some $2.0 billion. Its free cash flow in the fiscal third quarter was still encouraging. Hightower's Stephanie Link shares her outlook on the Boeing stock. Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is keeping in the green this morning even after the multinational said its loss...
Meta Platforms: ‘a company with amazing fundamentals, horrendous sentiment’
Meta Platforms stock loses another 20% after Q3 earnings report. Josh Brown reacts to its quarterly results on CNBC's "Closing Bell". Shares of the Facebook-parent are now down about 70% YTD. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META), on Wednesday, said its profit was cut in half (versus last year) in the...
Apple rally fuels tech share turnaround, lifting US stocks
Tech shares were back on their front foot Friday following solid Apple results, boosting the Nasdaq nearly three percent and adding to weekly gains. Art Hogan, analyst at B. Riley Financial, said tech shares benefited Friday from an "oversold rebound," adding that semiconductor shares were lifted by Facebook parent Meta's plan to boost investment in the metaverse.
Amazon stock ‘overreacted’ to the Q3 report: buy the dip?
Amazon Web Services comes in well below the Street estimates in Q3. Gene Munster remains bullish on the Amazon stock for the long term. Shares of the tech behemoth tanked about 15% in after-hours trading. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), on Thursday, said its profit from the closely followed “cloud” business...
Credit Suisse stock lost another 20% this morning: detailed here
Credit Suisse reports a massive loss for its fiscal third quarter. The Swiss bank announces a significant strategic overhaul. Credit Suisse stock is now down nearly 60% for the year. Credit Suisse Group AG (SWX: CSGN) lost another 20% on Thursday after reporting a massive loss for its fiscal third...
ServiceNow stock has upside to $549: MoffettNathanson
ServiceNow had better-than-expected profit in its fiscal Q3. MoffettNathanson upgraded its shares to "outperform". ServiceNow stock is still down about 35% for the year. ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) is already up nearly 15% this morning on better-than-expected quarterly earnings. But a MoffettNathanson analyst says it’s only a preview of what’s in store moving forward.
AUD/USD price forecast amid higher than expected inflation data
Inflation reached 7.3% YoY in Australia and the RBA will hike some more. AUD/USD bounced from support and there is scope for the rally to continue. Overnight in Australia, traders eagerly awaited the monthly inflation data to be released. Inflation data worldwide matters because the market always tries to anticipate changes in the underlying trend.
Where is EUR/USD heading? Elliott Waves says much higher
EUR/USD moved above parity today as the short squeeze continues. Given that many traders are positioned on the short side, there is scope for more upside. The euro, and the EUR/USD in particular, is squeezing higher. It crossed above parity today after rallying from as low as 0.96 and remains bid.
Bybit exchange extends zero-fee trading campaign
The campaign was initially set to only run for a month. The Campaign will now run up to the end of 2022. Bybit, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, has decided to extend its zero-fees on spot trading Campaign that it launched in September. The company is extending...
US stocks rally ahead of the midterm elections. Is it safe to buy?
Short positioning is extreme and there is plenty of cash around to buy stocks. The Fed may hint at a 50bp rate hike in December, fueling a stock market rally. US stocks are off their lows, as reflected by the major indices. For example, the S&P 500 index is up more than 300 points from its October lows – and rising.
Should you buy RUNE after THORChain suffers an outage due to a software bug?
THORChain (RUNE/USD) was halted on October 27, 2022, due to a software bug. THORChain, a blockchain network built on top of Cosmos (ATOM/USD), is essentially a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies across multiple networks in a non-custodial way. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market...
Should you buy MATIC after BitPay adds support for the cryptocurrency?
BItPay added support for the Polygon (MATIC) network on top of its services. BitPay app users are able to store, trade, and spend MATIC. The value of the MATIC cryptocurrency has jumped 21% in the last seven days. The crypto payments processing company BitPay now supports the Polygon protocol. Polygon...
