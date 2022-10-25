Glencore share price has jumped by almost 40% in 2021. It has outpaced the FTSE 100 and other mining stocks. Glencore is expected to publish mixed results this week. The Glencore (LON: GLEN) share price held steady on Wednesday as investors wait for the company’s earnings. It rose to a high of 509p, which was the highest level since September 15th. This means that it has jumped by almost 40% this year, making it one of the best performers in the FTSE 100 index.

2 DAYS AGO