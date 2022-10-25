Read full article on original website
Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County Awarded as ‘Small Community of the Year’
Since 1976, the Economic Development Council of Colorado (EDCC) has been promoting effective, responsible economic development practices across the state. As the state’s premier economic development resource, EDCC represents the Colorado’s public and private sector interests. By connecting our communities, members, and partners to high-quality educational opportunities and trusted resources, we advance policy while supporting vibrant economies and enhancing the quality of life for all Coloradans.
OPINION: Get a Lawyer If You Want Real Answers About Ballot Issue 1A
In an email to the Pagosa Springs SUN this past Wednesday, County Attorney Todd Weaver stated the following:. “There is case law that states a local government/municipality cannot ‘materially depart’ from the approved uses of voter-approved revenue. Resolution 2022-98, which is specifically referenced in Ballot Issue 1A, requires that at least 50% of the revenue generated from the sales tax increase, if approved by the voters, must go to road and bridge improvements. … a future Board of County Commissioners could NOT pass a resolution allocating 0% of the revenue generated from the sales tax increase for road and bridge improvements, because that would be a material departure from what was approved by the voters. In order to do that, a future BoCC would have to go back to the voters for approval.”
Sign Up Now to Participate in Pagosa’s Old Fashioned Christmas
Businesses, groups, nonprofits and others who are interested are invited to adopt a segment of the route for this year’s annual Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration. The deadline to sign up for a segment has been extended to tomorrow, Friday, October 28. The Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration is a collaborative...
Food Drive This Weekend at City Market Starts Today
Even back in the earliest times, sharing food has been an integral part of the human story. It’s more than just a way to survive; it’s a way to make friends, form a community, and give thanks for what we have. Communal eating has been a centerpiece for important events and a cornerstone for many cultures.
Newcomer Meet & Greet Scheduled for November 10
Calling all new residents to Pagosa and the surrounding area!. The Pagosa Springs Chamber’s quarterly Welcome Service Meet and Greet for those new to the community will be held on Thursday, November 10 from 5-7pm at the Visitor Center. This reception is geared towards those individuals that are new...
LETTER: Ballot Issue 1A Demonstrates County Insensitivity
Taxpayers in Archuleta County must vote NO on ballot issue 1A because:. It is insensitive to ask for a 37.5% increase in sales tax when the head of a household in our county sees a loss of over $4,000 per year in buying power due to inflation. It exhibits a...
Register Now for for Whatchamawhozits Children’s Theatre Winter Camp
Registration is now open for the Whatchamawhozits Children’s Theatre Winter Camp. The Whatchamawhozits Children’s Winter Camp will run Tuesdays through Fridays, December 20 through December 29 from 9am-1pm, with performances on December 30 and 31. The camp is open to kids 7-14 years old and is taught by...
Tickets Selling Fast for Tim Sullivan Family Scholarships Concert
PHOTO: Singer-songwriter Tim Sullivan and his sister, KT Sullivan, star of numerous Broadway productions and an internationally acclaimed singer and recording artist, will headline a cabaret-style benefit concert in the ballroom of the DoubleTree Hotel in Durango on November 5. All concert proceeds go to the Jim and Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation for the Arts. Photo by Carole Howard.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case, it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
Owners of Durango restaurant plead guilty to federal income tax evasion
The owners of a downtown Durango restaurant pleaded guilty to federal income tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Monday.
