Tri-City Herald
Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces win LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, claim $16 million prize
DORAL, Fla. — Four teams were left standing for Sunday’s final round of the LIV Golf Team Championship and it was Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC who came out on top. Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC were out of the picture for the majority of the day, leaving the battle for the top three to the 4Aces, Cameron Smith’s Punch GC and Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC. The latter fell off later in the round, leaving a two-way race to the finish.
Tri-City Herald
Steph Curry Reveals How He Keeps Improving
View the original article to see embedded media. With another dominant performance, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry led his team to victory on Thursday night over the Miami Heat. Finishing the game with 33 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds, Curry closed the Heat out with some big shots down the stretch, including an incredible three following a flurry of moves against Tyler Herro.
