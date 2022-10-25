View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers are now on a four-game losing streak, and three of the losses have come without Kawhi Leonard. Also set to miss Monday night's game against the Houston Rockets, Leonard will have played in just two of the team's first seven games after the completion of that one. When asked for an update on the star forward before Sunday's loss to the Pelicans, Ty Lue said Leonard is game-to-game.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO