ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Fires Back At Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett

View the original article to see embedded media. It didn't take too long for Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem to respond to the latest criticisms from former rivals Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, who recently said the Heat's championship window had passed. Haslem shut them both down with his latest...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Nets booed as they drop to 1-5 in 125-116 loss to Pacers

NEW YORK — Two teams played basketball at Barclays Center on Saturday. Let’s call them Team A and Team B. Team A has the NBA’s third-largest payroll and a roster with two likely hall-of-fame players leading the charge. Team B has the NBA’s second-cheapest payroll, three rotation players watching from the sidelines and a roster full of mostly young, developing prospects.
BROOKLYN, NY
Tri-City Herald

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard ‘Game-to-Game’ With Knee

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers are now on a four-game losing streak, and three of the losses have come without Kawhi Leonard. Also set to miss Monday night's game against the Houston Rockets, Leonard will have played in just two of the team's first seven games after the completion of that one. When asked for an update on the star forward before Sunday's loss to the Pelicans, Ty Lue said Leonard is game-to-game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson, Anthony Davis Questionable Per Latest Nuggets-Lakers Injury Report

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be somewhat shorthanded once again in another early season matchup against the Denver Nuggets tonight. Per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, star big man Anthony Davis will be questionable for L.A. Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder, both recovering from thumb surgeries, continue to rehabilitate from their injuries. Two-way players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are away from the team, working with its El Segundo NBAGL affiliate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces win LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, claim $16 million prize

DORAL, Fla. — Four teams were left standing for Sunday’s final round of the LIV Golf Team Championship and it was Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC who came out on top. Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC were out of the picture for the majority of the day, leaving the battle for the top three to the 4Aces, Cameron Smith’s Punch GC and Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC. The latter fell off later in the round, leaving a two-way race to the finish.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Detroit Lions’ Week 8 Inactive List

The Detroit Lions lone victory of the 2022 season came against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field. After nearly a month away from the comforts of their home field, the Lions return in Week 8 to battle the Miami Dolphins. Seeking to avoid losing streak extending to five games, Detroit's...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Twitter Goes Off After Loss to the Sacramento Kings

View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings came in Saturday night as the only winless team in the NBA besides the Los Angeles Lakers. That ended once they walked out with a 119-113 win against the Miami Heat. This latest loss sent Heat fans into a frenzy on social media.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy