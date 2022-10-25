ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projection features attractive matchup for Arkansas

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

Despite being in the SEC, most Arkansas fans’ response to the question of “who is Arkansas’ biggest rival?” would be the Texas Longhorns .

According to the latest bowl projection from USA TODAY Sports, those two storied rivals could meet each other in the postseason.

Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports released his recent forecast for bowl season and has included Arkansas in the mix . Their projected opponent? None other than the loathed Texas Longhorns. The matchup is projected to take place at the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The matchup between Arkansas and Texas is the third projected bowl pairing between SEC and Big 12 programs. USA TODAY Sports has also paired Oklahoma and South Carolina in the Liberty Bowl, and Alabama with TCU in the Sugar Bowl.

Arkansas and Texas have played 79 times in history, mostly as members of the Southwest Conference. Since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992, these two teams have played six times, with the Razorbacks winning four of those games.

In their most recent meeting, Arkansas defeated Texas, 40-21 in 2021 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. There is no set date for these two to play again, however, the Longhorns will join the SEC in 2025 alongside Oklahoma, which is expected to renew their annual rivalry.

Arkansas stays put in the latest FBS re-rank from USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

