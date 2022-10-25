ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

BusinessWest and Healthcare News Celebrate Healthcare Heroes

SPRINGFIELD — More than 250 attendees gathered at the Log Cabin in Holyoke Thursday night as BusinessWest and the Healthcare News honored their sixth annual Healthcare Heroes. If you missed out on the festivities — or just want to experience the class of 2022’s inspiring stories again — a livestream of the event is available at businesswest.com/healthcareheroes.
HOLYOKE, MA
Area Roofers Stay Busy, but Economic Headwinds Grow

With recession clouds building and supply-chain issues still affecting industries across the board, area roofers say they’re still maintaining a steady workflow. That’s partly because, when it comes to a leaky roof, there’s no skipping out on fixing the problem, said Fran Beaulieu, co-owner of Phil Beaulieu & Sons Home Improvement Inc. and PBHI Roofing. “Unfortunately for people, whether they beg, steal, or borrow to get money, when you have water leaking into your home, you have to fix it. So roofing is generally pretty consistent.”
AGAWAM, MA

