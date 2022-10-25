With recession clouds building and supply-chain issues still affecting industries across the board, area roofers say they’re still maintaining a steady workflow. That’s partly because, when it comes to a leaky roof, there’s no skipping out on fixing the problem, said Fran Beaulieu, co-owner of Phil Beaulieu & Sons Home Improvement Inc. and PBHI Roofing. “Unfortunately for people, whether they beg, steal, or borrow to get money, when you have water leaking into your home, you have to fix it. So roofing is generally pretty consistent.”

AGAWAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO