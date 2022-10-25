6 injured including baby after truck crashes into Flint home, officials say
FLINT, Texas ( KETK ) – Six people are injured after a truck crashed into a Flint home on Walnut Hill and Oak Trail Drive after a two-vehicle collision, according to officials.
Officials said among the injured was a 7-month-old infant who was life-flighted to a Shreveport hospital. The mother and a 10-year-old child were also in the house and transported to a Tyler hospital for their injuries.
Three other injuries were reported from a truck and SUV involved in the crash.
The call came in around 7 a.m. when fire officials were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived, officials with the Flint-Gresham Fire Department said a truck was inside of the house with an SUV attached to it.
The roadway has since been reopened. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Bullard Fire and Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire departments all responded to the scene.
