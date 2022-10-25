Onward, the financial platform for co-parents, announced today it has raised $9.7 million in Series A funding led by TTV Capital with participation from Lerer Hippeau, Citi Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and Gingerbread Capital. The funding comes on the heels of significant growth for the company, which is the only fintech app designed to serve the needs of divorced and separated parents. Onward has gained significant momentum with nearly 100,000 installs from those seeking relief from the tense, unclear, and often disorganized methods of managing money with their co-parent. The new funding will support growing the team and expanding its portfolio of innovative fintech products.

2 DAYS AGO