ffnews.com
Open Banking Expo partners with American Express to launch Women in Open Banking
Open Banking Expo has teamed up with American Express to launch Women in Open Banking, a new industry initiative which aims to “help women rise up and realise their potential” in Open Banking and Open Finance. The initiative – heralded as a “world first” – and announced at...
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 28/10/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Digital Me” – Sanne Ketelaar, UL Solutions in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA’
UL Solutions is one of the gatekeepers to trust in, and global acceptance of, mobile identity, which could make all physical documents irrelevant, says the company’s Sanne Ketelaar. When Sanne Ketelaar indulged her five-year-old son in a game of ‘grocery store’ – that age-old role-play where parents act as...
ffnews.com
Petco and Nationwide Join Forces to Bring Insurance and Care to More Pets
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) and Nationwide, the largest pet insurer in the country, today announced plans for a multi-year partnership to co-develop integrated and affordable pet health, wellness and protection solutions for every stage of a pet’s life, with the goal of better pet health and wellness outcomes for the more than 90 million pet families in the U.S.*
ffnews.com
AXA XL Creates Innovation Office in the Americas
AXA XL Insurance has launched an Underwriting Innovation Office in the Americas to drive innovation in support of business initiatives, appointing Rose Hall, currently Head of Construction Innovation, as Head of Innovation, Americas to lead activities. According to AXA XL’s Americas CEO Joe Tocco, “Innovating has long been part of...
ffnews.com
Kin Secures $145 Million in Debt Financing to Fuel Continued Growth
Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced the closing of a $145 million committed credit facility. The new facility, which was led by Runway Growth Capital LLC (“Runway”) and the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (“Avenue Venture Debt Fund” or “Avenue”), provides Kin with additional capital to support the expansion of the Kin Interinsurance Network, a reciprocal exchange.
ffnews.com
Data in the Post-Trade Industry – Pray Sharma – Clearstream
Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about the ways that data in the post-trade industry. Priya explains that with the use of advanced analytics and newer technologies, major players are beginning to create a clearer view of their own data landscape. She adds that there is an increased focus on proactive and predictive client solutions with amplified requirements around data quality and governance and says that in the next three years, 44% of data will be created by analytics & AI and 30% will be real-time by 2025.
ffnews.com
Co-Parenting Fintech Onward Announces $9.7 Million Funding
Onward, the financial platform for co-parents, announced today it has raised $9.7 million in Series A funding led by TTV Capital with participation from Lerer Hippeau, Citi Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and Gingerbread Capital. The funding comes on the heels of significant growth for the company, which is the only fintech app designed to serve the needs of divorced and separated parents. Onward has gained significant momentum with nearly 100,000 installs from those seeking relief from the tense, unclear, and often disorganized methods of managing money with their co-parent. The new funding will support growing the team and expanding its portfolio of innovative fintech products.
ffnews.com
Pepper Advantage Passes £20 Billion in UK Assets Under Management
Pepper Advantage, a global credit intelligence company, has exceeded £20 billion in UK Assets Under Management for the first time, reflecting growing demand from lenders for specialised loan servicing and portfolio analysis as credit markets tighten. Pepper Advantage is the UK’s leading credit management servicer in organic origination. The...
ffnews.com
Visa to open state-of-the-art Innovation Center in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Visa (NYSE: V), the world’s leader in digital payments, has announced plans to open a state-of-the art Innovation Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The facility, that will be operational by the end of 2023, is being built with the vision of becoming the Kingdom’s innovation hub for next-generation payment solutions and experiences. It will be the latest addition to Visa’s expanding global innovation network.
