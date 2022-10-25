ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils overwhelm Blue Jackets 7-1, Vanecek wins 3rd straight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first period, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves as the surging New Jersey Devils routed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday. Defensemen John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler, Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey. Vanecek won his third straight. The Devils bombarded the Blue Jackets with 53 shots and won for the sixth time in seven games after losing twice to start the season. Columbus lost its third in a row. “This win shows character,″ said Hischier, the Devils 23-year-old captain. ”We beat a great team (Colorado Avalanche on Friday) and then put it behind us ... We came out to play today. It was an all-around fun game, every line played well.”
Michael Jordan Wanted to Play Wide Receiver for the Chicago Bears

Michael Jordan wanted to play wide receiver for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Michael Jordan wished to be a three-sport athlete, according to ex-Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt. "He [Jordan] wanted to play wide receiver," Wannstedt said on NBC's Football Aftershow. The NBA Hall of Famer was...
Joel Embiid Trolls Bulls With Aaron Rodgers ‘I Own You' Reference

Joel Embiid trolls Bulls with Aaron Rodgers reference originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Joel Embiid owns the Chicago Bulls. It's a statement that is hard to dispute after the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-109 victory at the United Center Saturday night, which moved Embiid to a whopping 12-0 against the Bulls in his NBA career.
