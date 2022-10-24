My 95-year-old sister lives on Staten Island. Up until now, I, as well as others, have assisted her in putting out the trash. The current timing at 4 p.m. is often difficult to coordinate. My sister has been fined for getting the trash out two hours earlier! The city makes it difficult for others to help the elderly or infirm. My nieces live out of state and although they are willing to help with putting out the trash, their visits often end before 4 p.m. because of the long drive home. I, including others, have helped, but we are not always available to help at a specific time period. It is difficult to dictate the exact hour for anyone to help.

