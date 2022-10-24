Read full article on original website
The story of 90-year-old "Nana," devoted to helping others
NEW YORK - At 90 years old, Ethel Bruce has lived in Bedford-Stuyvesant for more than 70 years. In this neighborhood, she is lovingly called "Nana.""Everyone in the neighborhood knows her, and while Nana may never ever give you money, like even the homeless people who know her, they'll come and ask her for a plate of food, Nana will never turn them away," says her granddaughter, Medesa Garrett.For nearly 10 years, racks of clothing and boxes of household items have stood right outside her Howard Avenue home with a sign that says "Nana Free Things.""Everything I put out, kids...
East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway and helps children in need
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In a neighborhood where children sometimes can’t always afford new costumes or candy, a Brooklyn great-grandma is a community hero, decorating her entire hallway and giving costumes and candy to children in need. Elizabeth Figueroa, 60, is a retired teacher who loves children. So every holiday for the past […]
Commercial Observer
AIDS Care Centers Take 27K SF in Jamaica, Queens
An AIDS nonprofit organization is moving into a Jamaica, Queens, space formerly occupied by Staples, Commercial Observer has learned. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and an affiliated organization, AIDS Center of Queens County (ACQC), signed a 15-year lease for 27,275 square foot at 91-30 Van Wyck Expressway to open one of its centers, according to the landlord brokers.
Later trash take-out time will be a challenge for the elderly (letter to the editor)
My 95-year-old sister lives on Staten Island. Up until now, I, as well as others, have assisted her in putting out the trash. The current timing at 4 p.m. is often difficult to coordinate. My sister has been fined for getting the trash out two hours earlier! The city makes it difficult for others to help the elderly or infirm. My nieces live out of state and although they are willing to help with putting out the trash, their visits often end before 4 p.m. because of the long drive home. I, including others, have helped, but we are not always available to help at a specific time period. It is difficult to dictate the exact hour for anyone to help.
Inside the VIP Dental Spa That Fixes the Smiles of Royalty and Heads of State
One of NYC’s most prestigious and luxurious dentistry clinics just one-upped itself, literally. Apa Aesthetic New York opened its VIP “Apa on Six” office this fall, a single story above its fifth-floor flagship space at 30 East 76th St. in the city’s tony Upper East Side neighborhood. This 3,000-square-foot VIP space, designed by Kenneth Park Architects, offers concierge service to the studio’s “most discreet smile makeovers,” alongside Apa Aesthetic’s signature luxe amenities. These include Brunello Cucinelli cashmere blankets, Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare, smart TVs, Lord Jones CBD confections, Beats noise-canceling headphones, and Apa’s own Apa Beauty oral care cosmetics. Guests are...
Brooklyn rent-stabilized tenants sue landlords for remodeling their apartments after a fire
In Sunset Park, Leonel Gomez is among the tenants suing their landlord for changing the layouts of their rent-stabilized apartments following a fire. Nine residents across two rent-stabilized apartment buildings in Brooklyn are suing their landlords for changing the layouts of their apartments in a bid to get them to leave, Legal Aid lawyers argue. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
5 apartments for rent for $2,000 in NYC's cheapest neighborhoods
Are you looking for a cheap apartment to rent in New York City? It's a major challenge these days because rents are steep in all five boroughs—but there are some neighborhoods that are more affordable than others. To pinpoint these areas, Brick Underground partnered with RentHop to round up...
Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
SEEN HIM? Umbrella-wielding man demands dog from woman, 95, in Brooklyn
An umbrella-wielding man threatened a 95-year-old woman while demanding her dog on a Brooklyn sidewalk this week, but the woman was able to get away, police said Wednesday.
therealdeal.com
Crown Heights family that twice defied eviction lays out deed-theft claims
Things looked bleak in May for a Crown Heights family that reclaimed its home after being evicted in an alleged deed-theft scheme. The Robinsons were facing ejection for the second time in three months, and their attorney had dropped their deed-theft lawsuit after new evidence suggested the matriarch’s grandson had pocketed money in a deal for the property, 964 Park Place.
Shooting at Brownsville restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
It happened on Strauss Street just before 9 a.m.
Low rent – maybe NO rent – if you win this Brooklyn affordable housing lottery
You might not have to pay rent at all if you qualify for and win this Brooklyn housing lottery. In this NYC Housing Connect lottery, East New York Cluster Apartments is offering 36 affordable apartments in three buildings in Brooklyn. Of the 36 newly constructed units available, just five are being offered with $0 monthly rent to those with qualifying household income and size.
Accused Brooklyn dognapper cleared by NYPD
A man accused of trying to steal a spunky 97-year-old woman’s Pomeranian outside her Brooklyn home was located Wednesday, interviewed, then cleared of any wrongdoing, police said. The man whose picture was released to the media Tuesday evening — along with video of him near the victim’s Mapleton home — told cops he’d never threatened the woman with his umbrella, as she contended, or tried to ...
'Loved By Many': Bergen County Man, 20, Tragically Killed In Manhattan Subway Accident
Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan. Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.
Woman sues Rite Aid over potholes on property that injured her
Carol Bell says she walked to the Brownsville Rite Aid in July 2020, and when she left, she says she tripped over one of the potholes and “basically flew”, causing her to suffer a herniated disk.
anash.org
Hakhel Learning from Morning to Night at Monsey Yeshiva
Monsey Yeshiva hosted a Yom Shekulo Hakhel for its students to learn about the mitzvah of Hakhel for an entire day through kinusim, farbrengens, and learning. A full day was dedicated to Hakhel at the Monsey Mesivta, with the bochurim and hanhala utilizing every part of the day to learn about Hakhel and how to implement it in their lives.
Eater
In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote
Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
westchesterfamily.com
First Look: Santa’s Village at American Christmas
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and we are thrilled! One way to kick-off the holiday season with your kids is a visit to Mount Vernon’s own, American Christmas. Opening on November 4th, American Christmas will offer a magical holiday experience like no other with an illuminated walk-through of Santa’s Village at American Christmas.
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Thrillist
Here's How to Get Free Ice Cream Scoops in Manhattan This Friday
It's never too late in the year for a good old scoop of ice cream, and Brooklyn-based Davey's Ice Cream is here to prove you just that. On Friday, the NYC favorite ice cream shop is inaugurating its newest location in Midtown. Located at the brand-new Moynihan Food Hall, the new Davey's Ice Cream store is opening its doors to guests on Friday, October 28.
