Week 1 NBA overreactions: Pelicans are Western Conference favorite, Lakers should sit Russell Westbrook & more

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Lakers make big Russell Westbrook decision
Russell Westbrook is expected to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night after he sat out Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He will not, however, be starting. The Lakers are planning to bring Westbrook off the bench, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. They...
No more fried food for Boston's Jayson Tatum
There typically comes a point in any NBA star’s career where they realize the diet they had as a teenager simply is not good enough for them to keep going with as a rising player in the league if they want to get to their best selves in terms of athletic ability and conditioning.
Ice Cube accused of not paying BIG3 players (video)
Ice Cube was called out by a BIG3 players recently, who said publicly that the pro league has consistently failed to pay its players. Nick Young, who played 11 seasons in the NBA, mostly for the Los Angeles Lakers, before joining the BIG3, complained on VLAD TV that the league was in disarray this past season.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Stephen A. Smith Says His $12 Million Salary Makes Him Underpaid Compared to Unnamed ‘White Colleagues’
Stephen A. Smith makes a lot of money, but that didn't stop him from claiming he's underpaid compared to other people on TV. The post Stephen A. Smith Says His $12 Million Salary Makes Him Underpaid Compared to Unnamed ‘White Colleagues’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Sporting News
Lakers' LeBron James, Darvin Ham praise Russell Westbrook after off-the-bench performance vs. Timberwolves: 'He was great in that role'
The Lakers lost to the Timberwolves on Friday night, marking just the third time in franchise history that they have started a season 0-5. Los Angeles did manage to find at least one silver lining in its latest defeat, though. For the first time since his rookie campaign, Russell Westbrook...
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors and Hornets will both be missing pieces for Saturday's game
NBC Sports
Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks
Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
Joe Mazzulla questionable late decisions loom large in Celtics loss to Cavs | Brian Robb
BOSTON — The microscope is tough in Boston for any coach but after an impressive start to the year, Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics suffered their second straight ugly loss on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime. Boston led by as many as 15 points in the...
Sporting News
Luka Doncic pays ultimate respect to Luguentz Dort: 'He's one of the top three defenders in the NBA'
Through his first three seasons, Thunder guard Luguentz Dort has yet to receive a nod to one of the NBA's All-Defensive Teams. Year 4 could be the year that changes. While not much was expected of Oklahoma City this year, Dort has again been a menace defensively, making life difficult for opponents' top perimeter scorers on a nightly basis. One of Dort's latest defensive masterclasses came against Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who did not hold back praise when describing Dort's defensive efforts.
Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems
The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
Sporting News
Broncos vs. Jaguars score, results: Russell Wilson leads comeback win in 2022 NFL London game
The Broncos and Jaguars treated fans in the UK to yet another close finish in the third and final London game of the 2022 season. Russell Wilson and Denver emerged as the victors in a 21-17 game, capped off with a 2-yard Latavius Murray touchdown with 1:43 to play. But the biggest drive of the game was in the third quarter, when Wilson led a nine-play, 98-yard scoring drive to give Denver its first lead of the game, 14-10.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Remi Martinii, Indiana Pacers Star, Buddy Hield’s Girlfriend
Buddy Hield is the subject of NBA trade rumors, but his personal life is also getting attention. He’s known for keeping his love life on the down low to the point where fans don’t even know if he’s single or not. The current Indiana Pacers pro is not only in a relationship with Remi Martinii, but he’s also a dad. Remi Martinii’s Instagram followers are well aware of the inspiring model, but NBA fans are dying to know more about her. So we reveal the background of Buddy Hield’s girlfriend in this Remi Martinii wiki.
Sporting News
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Sporting News
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard sees some Vince Carter in Canadian rookie Shaedon Sharpe
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe was relatively unknown coming into his first NBA season, but it didn't take long for the Canadian guard to catch everyone's attention. Not many had seen the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft play before he reached the NBA. Sharpe was the...
Comments / 0