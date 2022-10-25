ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Fightful

Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe

Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Fightful

Matt Cardona Is Grateful For His WWE Run But Declares 'Zack Ryder Is Dead'

Matt Cardona officially says Zack Ryder is dead. Matt Cardona was a part of the WWE system for the majority of his career before being released in 2020. Since then, Matt Cardona has given himself a career resurgence, working for promotions like GCW, IMPACT, and the National Wrestling Alliance. At one point in time, Matt Cardona was holding seven championships at the same time.
Fightful

More On Billy Gunn Nearly Appearing On WWE Raw Recently

Billy Gunn almost appeared on WWE Raw as an AEW wrestler the same night a NJPW Champion in Karl Anderson returned to WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Tony Khan specifically wanted mention that Billy Gunn works for AEW for him to appear, and when WWE dragged their feet on making that happen, the appearance was nixed. Fightful reported that night that WWE had at least tossed around the idea of Gunn coming in, but it got much farther than that.
Fightful

AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match

A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
Fightful

AEW Has More Full-Time Signed Talent That Haven't Been Announced Yet

Willow Nightingale is all elite. AEW revealed officially that Willow had signed full-time with the company on the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage. Fightful had learned recently that Willow had signed with the company in some capacity, but hadn't confirmed if it was tiered or full-time, but had it confirmed when she'd gained merch on the AEW shop. When Willow finished up with MLW, they were under the impression it was to sign a full-time deal with another company. Fightful had also been told that as of this summer, indie promotions didn't seem to have to clear her bookings with AEW directly. Regardless, the reaction internally to Willlow's signing was very positive.
Fightful

WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers & Backstage News For October 17-21

- Bianca Belair & Candice LeRae vs. Damage CTRL: Molly Holly. - JBL Promo, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler: Michael Hayes. - United States Title: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. Backstage News. - Although Triple was sidelined with COVID, we've heard he's doing fine. Road Dogg helped run...
Fightful

More On CM Punk, AEW Buyout Talks, WWE Reaction, More

CM Punk is back in the news after things have been quiet. With the uncharacteristic movement on the Brawl Out Situation on Tuesday, October 18 -- Ace Steel being fired, Elite being referenced and being in commercials, and some overall discussion, CM Punk news also emerged. Wrestling Observer noted that...
Fightful

Second Semifinal Bout Set In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament

The second semifinal bout is set. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 30, SANADA and Ren Narita advanced to the semifinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. SANADA was victorious over KENTA in the main event, catching him with an O'Conner Bridge pin. In the co-main event, Naraita defeated Toru Yano with a jumping knee drop.
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 11/4 (Taped On 10/28)

WWE taped the November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown on October 28 from The Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 11/4 (Taped On 10/28) - No DQ Match: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville. - LA Knight def. Ricochet. -...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fightful

WWE Files Trademark Related To Elektra Lopez

WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 26, WWE filed to trademark "La Madrina" for entertainment services. That is a nickname for Elektra Lopez. Lopez recently returned to WWE NXT on Tuesday, October 25. Prior to her return, she was paired with Legado del Fantasma but did not move up to the main roster with them. Instead, they are currently paired with Zelina Vega, who recently stated that she is the person WWE can look to when they want to get something over.
Fightful

Jim Ross Explains How Jon Moxley Reminds Him Of Steve Austin

Jim Ross knows Jon Moxley and Steve Austin very well as he's watched the rise of both men in AEW and WWE respectively. Ross was watching Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from his home and he noticed similarities in Moxley's offense to Austin's offense. When he pointed out the similarity on Twitter, some fans criticized him, but Ross defended his point on Grilling JR.
Fightful

Fightful

