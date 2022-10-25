Willow Nightingale is all elite. AEW revealed officially that Willow had signed full-time with the company on the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage. Fightful had learned recently that Willow had signed with the company in some capacity, but hadn't confirmed if it was tiered or full-time, but had it confirmed when she'd gained merch on the AEW shop. When Willow finished up with MLW, they were under the impression it was to sign a full-time deal with another company. Fightful had also been told that as of this summer, indie promotions didn't seem to have to clear her bookings with AEW directly. Regardless, the reaction internally to Willlow's signing was very positive.

5 HOURS AGO