Read full article on original website
Related
eldiablonews.com
Durango School District Debunks Lauren Boebert’s “Litter Box” Claims
On Monday, October 3rd, American politician Lauren Boebert made incorrect comments about Durango schools during a Mesa County Republican Women’s luncheon. She claimed that school districts across the country are providing litter boxes for students who “identify as cats.” According to a report by the Colorado Times Recorder she stated that, “Durango is doing this. This is how extreme it is.”
pagosadailypost.com
Food Drive This Weekend at City Market Starts Today
Even back in the earliest times, sharing food has been an integral part of the human story. It’s more than just a way to survive; it’s a way to make friends, form a community, and give thanks for what we have. Communal eating has been a centerpiece for important events and a cornerstone for many cultures.
pagosadailypost.com
OPINION: Get a Lawyer If You Want Real Answers About Ballot Issue 1A
In an email to the Pagosa Springs SUN this past Wednesday, County Attorney Todd Weaver stated the following:. “There is case law that states a local government/municipality cannot ‘materially depart’ from the approved uses of voter-approved revenue. Resolution 2022-98, which is specifically referenced in Ballot Issue 1A, requires that at least 50% of the revenue generated from the sales tax increase, if approved by the voters, must go to road and bridge improvements. … a future Board of County Commissioners could NOT pass a resolution allocating 0% of the revenue generated from the sales tax increase for road and bridge improvements, because that would be a material departure from what was approved by the voters. In order to do that, a future BoCC would have to go back to the voters for approval.”
pagosadailypost.com
LETTER: Ballot Issue 1A Demonstrates County Insensitivity
Taxpayers in Archuleta County must vote NO on ballot issue 1A because:. It is insensitive to ask for a 37.5% increase in sales tax when the head of a household in our county sees a loss of over $4,000 per year in buying power due to inflation. It exhibits a...
Western Colorado Fugitive Believed To Be Hiding In Grand Junction
Authorities in San Miguel County are searching for a Grand Junction area woman who is being named as a person of interest in an aggravated auto theft incident earlier this week. Work Truck Stolen In Small Western Colorado Town. An auto theft was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon...
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
pagosadailypost.com
Newcomer Meet & Greet Scheduled for November 10
Calling all new residents to Pagosa and the surrounding area!. The Pagosa Springs Chamber’s quarterly Welcome Service Meet and Greet for those new to the community will be held on Thursday, November 10 from 5-7pm at the Visitor Center. This reception is geared towards those individuals that are new...
travelawaits.com
The One Experience You Must Try When Visiting Durango, Colorado
Do you enjoy zip-lining? I love it, and when I visited Durango, Colorado, a few years ago, I had the opportunity to zip on the largest zip line in the world! Soaring Tree Top Adventures has 27 spectacular spans and offers an all-day, family-friendly adventure. Remotely located on 180 private...
Colorado town to love in winter: Durango
In 1979 in southwest Colorado, a local collaboration was born to break the doldrums of a long, harsh winter. As a written history recalls it: “A great lament was heard throughout the land, as the days were short and bore little fruit.”. The idea was a festival, a five-day...
KJCT8
Double Dose of rain and snow likely Wednesday & Thursday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A double shot of rain and snow is on the way. Round one could affect the Wednesday morning drive. Round two will come in late Wednesday night and could affect the Thursday morning drive. Winter Weather Advisory: Where the Biggest Snow Falls. A Winter Weather...
pagosadailypost.com
Sign Up Now to Participate in Pagosa’s Old Fashioned Christmas
Businesses, groups, nonprofits and others who are interested are invited to adopt a segment of the route for this year’s annual Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration. The deadline to sign up for a segment has been extended to tomorrow, Friday, October 28. The Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration is a collaborative...
The Daily Planet
Agencies team up in Telluride bike theft arrests
Three bike thieves were arrested following a rash of thefts in and around Telluride in October. Police from the Telluride Marshal’s Department and the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office collaborated in the arrest of three Grand Junction residents who were in Telluride for work. In a town where bikes...
pagosadailypost.com
Tickets Selling Fast for Tim Sullivan Family Scholarships Concert
PHOTO: Singer-songwriter Tim Sullivan and his sister, KT Sullivan, star of numerous Broadway productions and an internationally acclaimed singer and recording artist, will headline a cabaret-style benefit concert in the ballroom of the DoubleTree Hotel in Durango on November 5. All concert proceeds go to the Jim and Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation for the Arts. Photo by Carole Howard.
Comments / 0