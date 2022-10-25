Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Benton after high-speed chase ended with him crashing into a building
A man was arrested on Wednesday following a high-speed pursuit in Benton that ended with a vehicle through the wall of a Dollar General.
KSLA
Texarkana doctor found guilty of prescribing controlled substances without cause
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, a federal jury convicted a Texarkana doctor on Friday, Oct. 29. Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker was convicted on two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Local authorities are seeking help in locating a man missing for nearly 10 days
Little Rock, Arkansas – Several law-enforcement agencies are involved in the search for an Arkansas man who was last seen nearly 10 days ago. Local authorities are now asking for the public’s help in locating him. The 68-year-old Daniel Gibson was last seen on October 20, and he...
KTLO
Texarkana physician found guilty of prescribing controlled substance without legitimate medical purpose
TEXARKANA, AR – A federal jury convicted a Texarkana doctor yesterday on two counts of Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance Without an Effective Prescription and two counts of Distribution of a Schedule V Controlled Substance Without an Effective Prescription. According to court documents and evidence presented at...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Murfreesboro resident sentenced for Gypsy Underground burglary
On October 14, Daniel Buck of Murfreesboro appeared before Circuit Court Judge Tom Cooper in Pike County and entered a plea of guilty to four counts including commercial burglary, criminal mischief in the first degree, breaking or entering and theft of property of less than $1,000. Buck was sentenced to...
Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
arkadelphian.com
Charges filed in Arkadelphia stabbing
Formal charges have been filed against an Arkadelphia man after a stabbing on Labor Day weekend sent his mother to the hospital. Kinta Gray, 43, of Arkadelphia, remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on felony battery charges. Gray was arrested on Sept. 3, the same day authorities responded to a residence at Pine Court Apartments to investigate a stabbing.
hopeprescott.com
Stacie Neves Charged With Possession of Meth
On October 18, 2022 at approximately 10:53pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Stacie Neves, 59, of Hope, AR. Ms. Neves was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 500 block of South Laurel Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Neves was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
arkadelphian.com
Hill surrenders, makes court appearance
Accused of holding a woman against her will in the moments before she leapt from his moving vehicle, an Arkadelphia man turned himself in Tuesday morning. Bond for Alvin Hill was set at $30,000 in a first appearance on Oct. 25 in Clark County Circuit Court. If released, Hill will also be required to wear an ankle monitor, be subject to random drug screenings and will be prohibited from possessing weapons.
hopeprescott.com
Caryolin Crowe and Kayla York Charged With Residential Burglery
On October 20, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kayla York, 26, of Hope, AR and Carvolin Crowe, 32, of Hope, AR. Ms. York and Mr. Crowe were arrested and charged with residential burglary. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. York and Mr. Crowe was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
arkadelphian.com
Motorcyclist dies in Hot Spring County
A Hot Springs man was killed Thursday evening after losing control of a motorcycle on a gravel road. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, William Eugene Hart, 50, was driving a Kawasaki KL 650 motorcycle southbound on a gravel driveway off of Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree.
arkadelphian.com
Man dies in scooter accident
A Garland County man died this weekend in a motor scooter accident in Hot Springs. Riley Adron Caldwell, 60, of Hot Springs, died Saturday, Oct. 22, after the accident. A preliminary fatal crash summary notes Caldwell was driving a motor scooter on Rosewood at about 9:20 p.m. and left the roadway near the intersection of Spruce.
KSLA
‘Vote for the dead man’: Bizarre situation in southwest Ark. town leaves questions about who will become mayor
LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - The vote to decide the mayor’s race in one southwest Arkansas city may not be determined on Election Day due to an unexpected turn of events. “Vote for the dead man,” is the cry of some Lewisville, Ark. residents following the death of one of two candidates running for mayor.
Harvest Mobile Pantry Returns To Nashville Arkansas November 2nd
Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, November 2. “With the recent rise in hunger, it’s more important than ever that Harvest meet the needs of our food-insecure families where they are,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “Our goal is to continue making sure families have the food they need, even during this challenging time.”
KTBS
Texarkana doctors seeing an increase in RSV cases
TEXARKANA, Texas - Hospitals across the country are dealing with a troubling surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases, which tend to affect young children the most. Health officials in the Texarkana area say they've also seen an uptick in the highly contagious virus. Doctors are urging parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of RSV.
Texas man arrested after 'scaring the bejeebies' out of Walmart shoppers with hatchet in pants
A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and "scaring the beejeebies" out of Walmart shoppers after strolling a parking lot with a hatchet in his pants.
KTBS
Texarkana restaurant helps feed hungry children around the world
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana restaurant is on a mission to help save starving children around the world. Tacos For Life has 26 locations in seven states, including the one in Texarkana. The business was started in 2014. The chain restaurant has distributed millions of meals to children, and it's...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Dierks School Board weekly meeting update
The Dierks School Board held their regular monthly meeting yesterday. Superintendent Grover Hill stated the East Lab is almost done with signage for the football field, the Elementary School, the High School, and the Gymnasium. Hill stated that in November, the faculty will receive the first half of the Recruitment...
Hot Springs family celebrates ‘The Voice’ contestant surviving battle
Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs's Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.
