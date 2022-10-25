Title: Torah Goes Forth from Zion: Essays on the Thought of Rav Kook and Rav Shagar. Rabbi Zach Truboff’s new book, Torah Goes Forth from Zion: Essays on the Thought of Rav Kook and Rav Shagar, presents a riveting collection of essays laying out select themes from each of these under-appreciated thinkers clearly and comprehensively. The chapters include topics like art, idolatry, tefillah, fanaticism, halacha as a language, and tzedakah as a radical act. These two thinkers are often unfairly pigeon-holed into one topic for which they are best known – Rav Kook as “the Zionist rabbi” and Rav Shagar as “the Postmodernist rabbi” – and Torah Goes Forth from Zion shines a helpful light on many lesser-known but still critical themes from their writings. Rav Kook is more than just a Zionist, and Rav Shagar cannot be so reductively understood as “Postmodern.” In Torah Goes Forth from Zion, the great range and variety of their respective writings are on display.

