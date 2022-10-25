Read full article on original website
Hakhel Learning from Morning to Night at Monsey Yeshiva
Monsey Yeshiva hosted a Yom Shekulo Hakhel for its students to learn about the mitzvah of Hakhel for an entire day through kinusim, farbrengens, and learning. A full day was dedicated to Hakhel at the Monsey Mesivta, with the bochurim and hanhala utilizing every part of the day to learn about Hakhel and how to implement it in their lives.
Learn a Sicha as a Family This Hakhel Year
Project Likutei Sichos, the innovative campaign to complete the study of the Rebbe’s Likutei Sichos, has announced the launch of Project Hakhel with the mission of learning one Sicha per week, for one year as a family. Project Hakhel is the most amazing way to bring together tremendous numbers...
She Unveiled the Torah’s “Disturbing” Stories for Us
I remember walking out of my first Chumash class with Morah Yehudis Heller a”h with the sense of a new world opening before me. Coming from Bais Yaakov, I thought I had a good understanding of Chumash Bereishis. What was missing, though, was the point of it all. I...
Hakhel Event Unites Second Graders Across the Country
Second-grade students from around the United States and Canada united for a grand zoom Hakhel event that included the 12 Pessukim, the Rebbe’s Kapitel, and a surprise story by singer Benny Friedman. Just as the winter semester began, second-grade students from around the United States and Canada united for...
Newest Derher Explores What Simcha is All About
The new Derher magazine explores the profound importance and impact of simcha in our avodas Hashem and life as a whole. The new Derher magazine explores the profound importance and impact of simcha in our avodas Hashem and life as a whole. Below is an excerpt of the introduction to the article:
The American family is changing, and that’s good
There are many external factors that influence the psyche of the average American, including education and environment, but the most important is the institution of family. Historically, the image of family has been at the center of humanity, defining who we are and how we behave. In the United States, familial structure has evolved over time, influenced by social, cultural and political circumstances and distinct historical moments, shifts that are met with changes in perspective. Sometimes, when there are modifications to something so integral to our existence, we are overwhelmed by fear, but the recent overhaul of the classic “American family” is for the best. I’d like to start by telling you an abbreviated, and fiercely contested, history of the American family.
Maintain the Spiritual High of Tishrei All Year Long
As we start the new year of Chumash, join a daily Sicha Shiur by Rabbi Mendel Gordon, the shiur brings out the practical ideas of the Rebbe’s sichos and ma’amorim into our daily life. This Year Live With The Parsha!. As we start the new year of Chumash,...
Mission To Shazar Among Newly Released Sichos
In one of two newly discovered and released sichos the Rebbe can be heard requesting that Shazar be visited, and informed of the Rebbe’s words spoken to Kfar Chabad and Nachalas Har Chabad. On Alef Cheshvan 5730, two groups merited to enter the Rebbe’s room for a special Sicha...
Please Say Tehillim for Young Man
Please say Tehillim, kapitel 23 and 20, for Yehuda Leib Yitzchok ben Zahava, who is having major surgery at 11 am today. In keeping in line with the Rabbonim's policies for websites, we do not allow comments. However, our Rabbonim have approved of including input on articles of substance (Torah, history, memories etc.)
Rav Kook And Rav Shagar
Title: Torah Goes Forth from Zion: Essays on the Thought of Rav Kook and Rav Shagar. Rabbi Zach Truboff’s new book, Torah Goes Forth from Zion: Essays on the Thought of Rav Kook and Rav Shagar, presents a riveting collection of essays laying out select themes from each of these under-appreciated thinkers clearly and comprehensively. The chapters include topics like art, idolatry, tefillah, fanaticism, halacha as a language, and tzedakah as a radical act. These two thinkers are often unfairly pigeon-holed into one topic for which they are best known – Rav Kook as “the Zionist rabbi” and Rav Shagar as “the Postmodernist rabbi” – and Torah Goes Forth from Zion shines a helpful light on many lesser-known but still critical themes from their writings. Rav Kook is more than just a Zionist, and Rav Shagar cannot be so reductively understood as “Postmodern.” In Torah Goes Forth from Zion, the great range and variety of their respective writings are on display.
TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Noach: Learning from the Sinners
Ten generations after Adam arrived on the scene, humanity has descended into moral depravity. God is so disappointed with the work of His hands that he is ready to wipe out all of creation. Every person is sentenced to death due to their evil actions, everyone that is, except for Noah and his family. In a world that has become completely corrupt and immoral, one man stood out for his righteousness, in stark contradistinction to every other person around him.
Word Prompt – RUACH – Shani Taragin
The first mention of ruach in Tanach is in the second verse of the Torah: “And the earth was a formless and desolate emptiness, and darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the ruach of G-d was hovering over the surface of the waters (Bereishit 1:2). Ruach...
