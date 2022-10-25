Are Your Tires Prepared for the Season Ahead?

DAYTON — AAA experts offer tips on how to purchase and prepare tires, and drive safely for the rainy weather ahead.

“Nearly 1.2 million traffic crashes occur each year on wet pavement with more than one half million persons injured and 5,700 killed, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” a spokesperson for AAA informed News Center 7.

“Many of these tire problems can be avoided by taking a few minutes once a month to ensure tires are properly inflated and have the correct and adequate tread depth,” AAA Public Affairs Manager Kara Hitchens said. “Improper pressure levels not only put drivers’ safety at risk but also can cost them extra money in gasoline and tire replacement costs.”

The spokesperson recommended for motorists to “check inflation pressure at least once a month and before long trips.”

You can find the correct inflation pressure on a label on the driver’s doorjamb or in the owner’s manual, the spokesperson said.

The AAA spokesperson also recommended checking the spare tire.

“Tires have an expiration date of about six years, even if they haven’t been used,” said Enrique Sanders, district director of AAA Tire & Auto. “Over time, heat causes tires to breakdown ingredients and polymers, causing them to become brittle.”

AAA tire experts offer tips on buying tires:

Never buy used. Motorists may consider buying used tires to save a few bucks. However, AAA cautions against this, as you can’t be certain how the tires were treated before you acquired them. Plus, you could end up with tires that are 12 to 14 years old.

Save the date. Every tire has a stamp that includes the date the tire was made. Look for a series of numbers inside a rectangular box located on the sidewall of the tire. The last four numbers will be the manufacture date. For example, if the numbers are 0808, the tires were made in August 2008. AAA Auto experts recommend not buying tires that are more than a year old.

Mile-mannered. Tires often are advertised with a number that signifies how many miles the tire should last. Yet there are many variables that can lower that mileage, from the tires not being properly aligned or inflated, not being rotated as recommended to driving on rough roads. AAA Auto experts say that number is more of a feel-good advertising number and that getting about 40,000 miles for a set of tires is fairly standard.

Rough ride. Those higher-mile tires are going to be harder with a thicker tread. And while harder tires last longer, they’re less comfortable and result in a noisier ride and less traction.

The correct tire pressure and traction in addition to contentious driving are also important as well head into fall with more rainy weather, the spokesperson said.

The AAA spokesperson provides these tips to drive safely:

Avoid Cruise Control. Most modern cars feature cruise control. This feature works great in dry conditions, but when used in wet conditions, the chance of losing control of the vehicle can increase. To prevent loss of traction, the driver may need to reduce the car’s speed by lifting off the accelerator, which cannot be accomplished when cruise control is engaged.

Slow Down and Leave Room. Slowing down during wet weather driving can be critical to reducing a car’s chance of hydroplaning, when the tires rise up on a film of water. With as little as 1/12 inch of water on the road, tires have to displace a gallon of water per second to keep the rubber meeting the road. At speeds as low as 35 mph, new tires can still lose some contact with the roadway. Also, it’s important for motorists to allow ample stopping distance between cars by increasing the following distance of the vehicle in front of them and beginning to slow down to stop for intersections, turns, and other traffic early.

Responding to a Skid. If a driver feels their car begin to skid, it’s important to not panic and follow these basic steps:

Continue to look and steer in the direction in which the driver wants the car to go.

Avoid slamming on the brakes as this will further upset the vehicle’s balance and make it harder to control.

To help drivers brush up on their wet-weather driving, AAA Driver Training offers a free brochure “Get A Grip: A Guide to Wet-Weather Driving Techniques.”

For more information, visit this page.

