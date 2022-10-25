ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Fields Fails to Down Micah Parsons, Leads to Touchdown

Fields fails to down Micah Parsons, leads to touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During the third quarter of the Bears-Cowboys contest, David Montgomery coughed up the ball on third down and linebacker Micah Parsons recovered the fumble. Parsons remained on the ground while gaining possession of the ball,...
NBC Chicago

Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Loss to Cowboys in NFL Week 8

Bears risers and fallers after big loss to Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team loses 49-29, it’s easy to find the bad plays and the players who could’ve done more to prevent a blowout. It’s much harder to find the positive moments, but the Bears did have a few standouts that kept the final score from being even uglier. Here are the biggest risers and fallers from the team’s big loss to the Cowboys in Week 8.
NBC Chicago

Ex-NFL Star James Harrison Pushes Near-2K-Pound Sled for Insane Workout

James Harrison pushes near-2K-pound sled for insane workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been nearly five years since James Harrison played in the NFL. But he certainly hasn't lost the strength that helped make him one of the game's most feared linebackers. The 44-year-old posted an insane workout...
NBC Chicago

Ezekiel Elliott Inactive for Bears-Cowboys NFL Week 8 Game

Ezekiel Elliott INACTIVE for Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The biggest star in Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Bears will be painted on the 50-yard line. Another big star will be found on the sidelines. Running back Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the...
NBC Chicago

Joel Embiid Trolls Bulls With Aaron Rodgers ‘I Own You' Reference

Joel Embiid trolls Bulls with Aaron Rodgers reference originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Joel Embiid owns the Chicago Bulls. It's a statement that is hard to dispute after the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-109 victory at the United Center Saturday night, which moved Embiid to a whopping 12-0 against the Bulls in his NBA career.
NBC Chicago

Who Is Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman Gerri Green?

Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Who is Gerri Green?. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice...
NBC Chicago

Bears Locker Room Emotional After Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles

Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.
NBC Chicago

latavius murray

Broncos running back Latavius Murray became the first player to score a rushing touchdown for two different teams in London in one season.
NBC Chicago

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Finalize Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

