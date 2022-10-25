Read full article on original website
Tagovailoa aids Dolphins’ turnaround in win over Lions
Tua Tagovailoa dropped back, set his feet and went through three options before finding a wide-open teammate.
Browns aim to avoid Halloween nightmare Monday night against Bengals
With their season on life support, the Browns host the Bengals on Halloween night hoping to avoid a nightmare on the lakefront.
Blackhawks' Seth Jones Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Thumb Injury
Seth Jones expected to miss 3-4 weeks with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks announced before Sunday's game that defenseman Seth Jones will miss the next 3-4 weeks with a right thumb injury. Jones suffered the injury on a blocked shot in the second period of Saturday's...
Twitter reacts to Falcons' wild win over the Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers, 37-34, in overtime on Sunday to hold onto the top spot in the NFC South. Both teams blew multiple opportunities to win, and the Falcons benefited from the Panthers missing two potential game-winning field goals. The roller-coaster finish had fans praising Marcus Mariota...
Justin Fields Fails to Down Micah Parsons, Leads to Touchdown
Fields fails to down Micah Parsons, leads to touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During the third quarter of the Bears-Cowboys contest, David Montgomery coughed up the ball on third down and linebacker Micah Parsons recovered the fumble. Parsons remained on the ground while gaining possession of the ball,...
Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Loss to Cowboys in NFL Week 8
Bears risers and fallers after big loss to Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team loses 49-29, it’s easy to find the bad plays and the players who could’ve done more to prevent a blowout. It’s much harder to find the positive moments, but the Bears did have a few standouts that kept the final score from being even uglier. Here are the biggest risers and fallers from the team’s big loss to the Cowboys in Week 8.
Ex-NFL Star James Harrison Pushes Near-2K-Pound Sled for Insane Workout
James Harrison pushes near-2K-pound sled for insane workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been nearly five years since James Harrison played in the NFL. But he certainly hasn't lost the strength that helped make him one of the game's most feared linebackers. The 44-year-old posted an insane workout...
Ezekiel Elliott Inactive for Bears-Cowboys NFL Week 8 Game
Ezekiel Elliott INACTIVE for Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The biggest star in Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Bears will be painted on the 50-yard line. Another big star will be found on the sidelines. Running back Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the...
Joel Embiid Trolls Bulls With Aaron Rodgers ‘I Own You' Reference
Joel Embiid trolls Bulls with Aaron Rodgers reference originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Joel Embiid owns the Chicago Bulls. It's a statement that is hard to dispute after the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-109 victory at the United Center Saturday night, which moved Embiid to a whopping 12-0 against the Bulls in his NBA career.
Who Is Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman Gerri Green?
Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Who is Gerri Green?. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice...
Bears Locker Room Emotional After Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles
Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.
latavius murray
Broncos running back Latavius Murray became the first player to score a rushing touchdown for two different teams in London in one season.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Finalize Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.
