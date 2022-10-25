Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Last time CEO Trayle was on From the Block, the live performance series putting out clips on YouTube at a breakneck pace, he told vivid and cold anecdotes. On his latest appearance, his writing is instead extremely insular and reflective. “Bothered that I’m doing well, you ain’t got shit to do with that/Four years I ain’t picked up no scale, and I don’t plan on goin’ back,” he raps, over the swirling vocal sample from “Song Cry.” There’s a casualness to his flows that will bring to mind everyone from Keef to Gucci to Dipset at their most sentimental. He’s firmly on his own wave, though, especially in the middle section of this track when the drums fade away and it sounds like he’s having a conversation with himself. I’m already anticipating his next appearance. Who knows where it will go?

9 DAYS AGO