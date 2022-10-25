Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Crash blocking Brooks Street in Missoula cleared
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on Brooks Street in Missoula near the intersection with South Reserve Street.
montanarightnow.com
Brooks St. northbound traffic at Reserve St. being rerouted to 39th St.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Northbound traffic at Brooks Street and Reserve Street is being rerouted to 39th Street Friday, Missoula County said in an alert. Drivers should expect delays.
Fairfield Sun Times
Police warning Missoula residents about phone scam
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning Missoula residents about a scam Thursday of someone reportedly pretending to be a Missoula police sergeant. A Facebook post from the City of Missoula Police Department said the person pretending to be the sergeant calling people telling them their warrant will go away if the person pays money or sends gift cards.
montanarightnow.com
Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek to identify individuals in photo
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the two people in the following photo. Officer Trowbridge wants to identify and speak to the two individuals about a criminal case. If you have any information regarding the two individuals, contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. The City...
Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
NBCMontana
Woman killed in Polson crash identified
MISSOULA, MT — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a head-on collision north of Polson on Thursday. The driver killed in the accident was identified as 62-year-old Colleen Kelley of Polson. There is no new information on the person hospitalized with injuries. The Lake...
montanarightnow.com
'We need to address this now': Local leaders discuss crisis impacts in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - On Thursday, local leaders talked about the devastating impacts of the mental health crisis, the uptick in homelessness and substance abuse. Tackling those staggering crisis numbers has been the top priority for Missoulians, especially for those who operate in downtown Missoula. Like the mobile support team and local business owners who've worked side by side over the last two years to help those in crisis.
montanarightnow.com
No. 11 Montana Grizzlies lose third-straight game at hands of No. 5 Weber State
OGDEN, Utah — It looked almost exactly like last weekend at Sacramento State. The Montana defense made stop after stop and cracked only a few times. But those cracks were enough for Weber State to win as the UM offense sputtered under backup quarterback Kris Brown. The Griz lost...
montanarightnow.com
Florence's Harrison Shepp Perseveres With Positive Outlook
Harrison Shepp is a middle linebacker for the Florence Falcons. he is third on the team in tackles and is a straight A student. He was born with Symbrachydactyly, leaving him without hands, but his persistent smile and positive outlook on life hasn't slowed him down.
