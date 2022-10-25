ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Police warning Missoula residents about phone scam

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning Missoula residents about a scam Thursday of someone reportedly pretending to be a Missoula police sergeant. A Facebook post from the City of Missoula Police Department said the person pretending to be the sergeant calling people telling them their warrant will go away if the person pays money or sends gift cards.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police seek to identify individuals in photo

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the two people in the following photo. Officer Trowbridge wants to identify and speak to the two individuals about a criminal case. If you have any information regarding the two individuals, contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. The City...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Woman killed in Polson crash identified

MISSOULA, MT — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a head-on collision north of Polson on Thursday. The driver killed in the accident was identified as 62-year-old Colleen Kelley of Polson. There is no new information on the person hospitalized with injuries. The Lake...
POLSON, MT
montanarightnow.com

'We need to address this now': Local leaders discuss crisis impacts in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - On Thursday, local leaders talked about the devastating impacts of the mental health crisis, the uptick in homelessness and substance abuse. Tackling those staggering crisis numbers has been the top priority for Missoulians, especially for those who operate in downtown Missoula. Like the mobile support team and local business owners who've worked side by side over the last two years to help those in crisis.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Florence's Harrison Shepp Perseveres With Positive Outlook

Harrison Shepp is a middle linebacker for the Florence Falcons. he is third on the team in tackles and is a straight A student. He was born with Symbrachydactyly, leaving him without hands, but his persistent smile and positive outlook on life hasn't slowed him down.
FLORENCE, MT

