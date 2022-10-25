Read full article on original website
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch
Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
SZA Shares Long-Teased New Song “Shirt”: Watch the Video
SZA has released her long-teased track “Shirt.” The new song arrives with a music video directed by Dave Meyers and co-starring Lakeith Stanfield (who previously featured in SZA’s “I Hate U” visual). SZA and Stanfield go Bonnie and Clyde in the new Quentin Tarantino–esque visual, which features a room full of pregnant women dressed as nuns, a dead clown, and more. Watch it below.
Run the Jewels Announce New RTJ4 Remix Album, Share Song: Listen
Run the Jewels are releasing a new RTJ4 remix album. The full-length, RTJ Cu4tro, features remixes and new versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists. It’s out November 11 (via Jewel Runners/BMG). Below, check out a new version of “Walking in the Snow,” now titled “Caminando en la Nieve” and featuring Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps, below.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce 2023 Tour, Share New Song: Listen
Unknown Mortal Orchestra have announced a 2023 tour in support of a forthcoming double album, along with the first taste of the record. Watch the video for “I Killed Captain Cook” below and scroll down for the tour dates. The video features Ruban Neilson’s mother, Deedee Aipolani Nielson,...
Watch Water From Your Eyes Implore John Wilson to Direct Their New Music Video
Water From Your Eyes—the Brooklyn electro-pop duo of Rachel Brown and Nate Amos—have had an eventful couple of years. In 2019, they issued their eight-song record Somebody Else’s Song, followed by their Wharf Cat debut, Structure, last summer. But they are hungry for more. Tasked with finding a director for their upcoming music video, Brown and Amos have set out on a seemingly impossible quest: to get John Wilson to helm their next shoot.
Killer Mike Shares Video for New Song “Talk’n That Shit!”: Watch
Killer Mike has released a new single titled “Talk’n That Shit!,” along with a music video directed by Seck. After an opening voiceover cameo by Jamie Foxx, the visual establishes the ways in which Killer Mike is a community pillar. It also spotlights a number of organizations about which he cares: PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, and New Georgia Project. Check it out below.
Rihanna Announces “Lift Me Up,” First New Song in 6 Years
Rihanna has officially announced “Lift Me Up,” her first new single as a lead artist since 2016. It’ll appear on the soundtrack to the new Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Tems, producer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. According to...
Nakhane and Perfume Genius Share Video for New Song “Do You Well”: Watch
Nakhane has shared their new song “Do You Well,” featuring Perfume Genius. Produced by Emre Türkmen with additional production by Nile Rodgers, the new track follows July’s “Tell Me Your Politik,” featuring Rodgers and Moonchild Sanelly. Check out the new Jordan Rossi–directed clip for “Do You Well” below.
The Men Announce New York City Album, Share Video for New Song “Hard Livin’”: Watch
The Men have announced a new album: New York City is due out February 3 via Fuzz Club. It’s the Men’s ninth studio album and was inspired by their time in New York during lockdown. “When everyone left NYC, the sewer opened and we crawled out,” the band shared in a statement.
Neil Gaiman Announces New Album, Shares Songs With FourPlay String Quartet: Listen
Neil Gaiman—the celebrated author of graphic novels including Stardust, Coraline, and The Sandman—has announced that he’s releasing an album of original music: Signs of Life is due out April 28, 2023, via Instrumental Recordings. The album is an extended collaboration with Australia’s FourPlay String Quartet, with words, music, and backing vocals from Gaiman.
Iggy Pop Shares New Song “Frenzy”: Listen
Iggy Pop is back with a new single, “Frenzy,” released via Atlantic Records and Gold Tooth Records, the new label from producer and guitarist Andrew Watt. Watt produced and played guitar on the new single, which also features Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums. Listen below.
Alabama Shakes Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album Boys & Girls
On December 9, Alabama Shakes are reissuing their debut album, Boys & Girls, to mark its 10th anniversary. The new edition includes tracks from the band’s 2012 session on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. During the session, the group played Boys & Girls songs, as well as non-album cuts like “Mama” (from the Heavy Chevy EP) and “Always Alright” (from the soundtrack to Silver Linings Playbook). Find Alabama Shakes’ performance of the latter song below.
Brockhampton Announce Final Album, The Family
Brockhampton has announced their final album, The Family. It’s due out November 17 via Question Everything and RCA Records. Find teasers for the project, as well as the cover artwork, below. The group teased the final album at their Coachella performance in April: After leaving the stage, they played...
6 Takeaways From Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights
Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, follows 2020’s sister albums folklore and evermore, two self-reflective, at times tortured indie-folk projects that featured some of her strongest songwriting yet. (It also follows the 2021 releases of re-recordings of her albums Fearless and Red.) The statement accompanying the announcement of Midnights made it seem like the album would be equally, if not more, tormented: she wrote about lying awake in “turmoil and tears” and facing her demons while she revisited 13 midnights from her past. (The number 13, of course, is a well-known feature of Swift lore.)
Chino Moreno’s ††† (Crosses) Announce EP, Share Video for New Song “Vivien”: Watch
††† (Crosses) have announced their first EP in nearly a decade: Permanent.Radiant is out December 9 via Warner. The six-song release is led by the new single “Vivien,” which comes with a music video directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera and †††’s Shaun Lopez. Take a look below.
Harry Styles Shares New “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” Video: Watch
Harry Styles has shared a video for “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” the opening track of this year’s Harry’s House. Directed by Aube Perrie in Brooklyn, the clip imagines Styles as a half-human, half-squid creature who finds himself the “Catch of the Day” at the fictional sushi restaurant Gill’s Lounge. Watch the video below.
Watch Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul’s New “Mantra” Video
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul are closing out the year with a gauzy video for Topical Dancer track “Mantra.” Check it out below. In a press release about the song, Adigéry and Pupul said, “Mantra is a reworked version of our Yin Yang Self-Meditation, the audiovisual meditation tape which we released back in 2019. We used elements from this original recording in Mantra such as the stream of consciousness and the the heartbeat which we sped up to use as one of the bass drums in Mantra. Whereas Yin Yang Self-Meditation invites you to look inward, we invite you to express yourselves with ‘Mantra.’”
U.S. Girls Share New Song “Bless This Mess”: Watch the Video
U.S. Girls have shared their second new song of 2022: The new track, “Bless This Mess,” arrives with a music video featuring real-life footage of Meg Remy from 1998, digitally altered to match the song’s lyrics. Check it out below. The new visual was created by Remy...
Taylor Swift Shares New Video for “Bejeweled”: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for the song “Bejeweled” from her latest album, Midnights. The second visual from her latest LP is a self-directed play on Cinderella, in which there’s a talent contest to win the castle and a proposal. It features countless easter eggs and cameos from Laura Dern (as her stepmother), Haim (as her stepsisters), Jack Antonoff, Dita Von Teese, and Pat McGrath, among others. Watch the Swift-directed “Bejeweled” video below.
“Do You Well” [ft. Perfume Genius]
On 2018’s shape-shifting You Will Not Die, South African-born singer-songwriter Nakhane soared over a blooming expanse of burnished synth and layered percussion. On “Do You Well,” their latest single, they embrace the full sensual immediacy of disco and funk, strutting over thumping bass and bolting percussion with production help from Nile Rodgers. While Nakhane has addressed their fair share of songs to a potential lover, this one skips over conflicted desire: “It was you/I had to do you well,” they sing, the hunger in their vocals so pure that it fends off the dark. “Do You Well” ditches the coy come-on in favor of getting what you want right now, hitting its message hard and quick like any good pop song. Perfume Genius contributes guest vocals, and while both artists are well-versed in parsing pain via expansive, avant-pop compositions, here they offer ecstasy in the form of a four-on-the-floor beat and taut harmonies.
