Miami, FL

Rapid Deployment Solutions and M-Files Announce Sponsorship of the 2022 Special Olympics Florida Race for Inclusion – Miami

By Rapid Deployment Solutions
wcn247.com
 5 days ago
wcn247.com

Families get final say before Parkland shooter is sentenced

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week, but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered get the chance to tell him what they think. A two-day hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday that will conclude with Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentencing Cruz for the 2018 massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Because the jury at his penalty trial could not unanimously agree that the 24-year-old deserved a death sentence, Scherer can only sentence Cruz to life without parole. Each family of the 14 students and three staff members Cruz murdered will be allowed to speak, as will the 17 people he wounded.
PARKLAND, FL
wcn247.com

4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California. Police found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911. The suspects were arrested during a traffic stop and remained in jail on Sunday without bail. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf. The adult victims were allegedly pistol-whipped when the suspects demanded money from them.
COSTA MESA, CA
wcn247.com

Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia are organizing rallies in a push to get their congregants to vote — part of a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls.” The effort is taking on even greater meaning this year after state lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday voting. This Sunday’s scheduled “souls to the polls” events include a caravan organized by church leaders and civil rights groups to take congregants from Rainbow Park Baptist Church in the Atlanta area to a mall where they can vote early. Although Sunday voting remains intact, lawmakers last year approved other voting restrictions that created new obstacles to casting a ballot in this year's midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
wcn247.com

Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Permitless carry laws in states including Kentucky, Idaho and Texas are creating a dilemma for police officers working the streets: They now have to decide, sometimes in seconds, if someone with the right to carry a gun is a danger. Advocates of the laws say they make people safer, because the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is to have a good guy with a gun. Opponents say that allowing anyone to carry a gun anywhere makes it more dangerous for ordinary people, and for police officers. The debate is unfolding as gun violence is on the rise nationwide.
KENTUCKY STATE
wcn247.com

'Vicious, biased': Trump assails judge in NY fraud lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is lashing out at the judge handling the New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against him and his company, calling the veteran Manhattan jurist “vicious, biased, and mean” in a social media post just days before the case’s first court hearing. The former president, who has been on the losing side of Judge Arthur Engoron’s rulings in the past, coupled Friday’s criticism with complaints that — as a politician — he shouldn’t be forced to deal with legal action until after the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A court spokesperson said Engoron, a judge since 2003, had no comment.
MANHATTAN, NY
wcn247.com

UConn beats Boston College for first time behind 5 takeaways

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Zion Turner threw for a touchdown, the UConn defense forced five turnovers and the Huskies beat Boston College 13-3 for their first win in the series dating to 1908. BC starter Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead combined to throw three interceptions, helping the Huskies get their first win against the Eagles in 15 tries (1-12-2). Jurkovec started 12 of 19 for 155 yards with two interceptions and was injured trying to avoid a tackle midway through third quarter. He did not return following a brief visit to the sideline medical tent. Morehead went 7 for 16 for 75 yards in his place. The Huskies, back from their bye week, wasted little time getting on the board as Turner connected with Justin Joly for a 62-yard touchdown on the game’s third play.
STORRS, CT

